KLDiscovery introduces cutting-edge Alerting feature in its Client Portal, once again raising the standards of client support in the eDiscovery legal services industry

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KLD–KLDiscovery Inc. (“KLDiscovery” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of technology solutions for electronic discovery, information governance, and data management, is thrilled to announce the release of a groundbreaking new feature in Client Portal that will transform the way clients manage their legal matters. This remarkable addition allows clients to take charge of their portfolios like never before, offering real-time access to critical KPIs and metrics, and enabling them to set up customizable alerts to proactively notify them of key events that occur within their portfolio of matters with KLDiscovery.









In today’s fast-paced legal landscape, staying on top of key performance indicators and expenditures is essential. The KLDiscovery Client Portal has been a trusted platform for clients to access critical insights into their legal matters. Now, with the newly unveiled Alerting feature, clients can receive proactive alerts around case activity, matter spend, and performance to budget.

Key components of the Alerting feature include:

Customizable Alerts: Client Portal now allows users to set up tailor-made alerts that align with their unique needs and priorities. Whether it is closely monitoring budgeted spend, accrued work in progress for the month, or significant increases in work being performed, clients have the flexibility to establish alerts that suit their specific objectives. Real-time Notifications: Clients will receive timely notifications when their predefined conditions are met or exceeded. Alerts can be triggered on demand or at a scheduled interval. This ensures clients are always aware of any developments in their legal matters, allowing for quick and informed decision-making. Enhanced Control: With this new feature, clients have the power to proactively manage their legal portfolios. They can take immediate action when necessary, leading to more efficient and cost-effective legal processes. Improved Risk Mitigation: The Alerting feature not only provides clients with greater control but also aids in risk mitigation. By being alerted to critical changes in real time, clients can address potential issues before they escalate, ultimately saving time and resources.

“Our clients deserve access to the most up-to-date information and tools to make informed decisions about their legal matters,” said Chris Weiler, Chief Executive Officer at KLDiscovery. “With the introduction of our Alerting feature, we are putting the power back into the hands of our clients, helping them manage their legal portfolios effectively and proactively.”

Danny Zambito, Chief Operating Officer at KLDiscovery added, “The value Client Portal brings to our clients cannot be understated. By leveraging Client Portal, our clients can confidently focus on the tactical execution of their matters knowing that the new Alerting feature can keep them proactively informed of critical data points around budget attainment, work in progress, and sudden changes of matter activity. How do you put a price tag on peace of mind?”

KLDiscovery is committed to providing innovative solutions that empower clients and elevate their legal experiences. This new Alerting feature is another testament to the Company’s dedication to client satisfaction and technological advancement in the legal industry.

The new Alerting feature in Client Portal is now available to all users. KLDiscovery invites clients to explore this exciting addition and take full advantage of the enhanced control and real-time insights it offers.

For more information on Client Portal, including details on the solution’s KPIs and metrics, customizable alerts and layouts, and case documentation, visit the Company’s website.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery provides technology-enabled services and software to help law firms, corporations, and government agencies solve complex data challenges. With offices in 25 locations across 16 countries, KLDiscovery is a global leader in delivering best-in-class data management, information governance, and eDiscovery solutions to support the litigation, regulatory compliance, and internal investigation needs of clients. Serving organizations for over 30 years, KLDiscovery offers data collection and forensic investigation, early case assessment, data processing, application software and data hosting for web-based document reviews, and managed document review services. In addition, through its global Ontrack data management business, KLDiscovery delivers world-class data recovery, disaster recovery, email extraction and restoration, data destruction, and tape management. KLDiscovery has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in North America by both Inc. Magazine (Inc. 5000) and Deloitte (Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500), and CEO Chris Weiler was a 2014 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year™. Additionally, KLDiscovery is a Relativity Certified Partner and maintains ISO/IEC 27001 Certified data centers around the world. Visit www.kldiscovery.com to learn more.

Contacts

Krystina Jones



888.811.3789



krystina.jones@kldiscovery.com