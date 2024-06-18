KLDiscovery Earns Multiple Rankings in Chambers and Partners’ 2024 NewLaw Guide

The Company is pleased to be recognized by Chambers for the second consecutive year.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KLD–KLDiscovery Inc. (“KLDiscovery” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of eDiscovery, information governance, data recovery, and contract lifecycle management (CLM) solutions, is proud to be recognized for the second consecutive year by Chambers and Partners, a renowned independent research company in the legal industry. KLDiscovery is ranked in Chambers’ Global-wide 2024 NewLaw Guide in Band 1 for LawTech Consulting and Band 3 for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM). NewLaw is Chambers’ new guide to legal tech, outsourcing, and alternative legal service providers (ALSP). The new guide replaces Chambers’ old LawTech and ALSP guides which ranked KLDiscovery in 2023.

Chambers and Partners determine rankings by conducting independent research and gathering feedback from clients and market leaders. They evaluate factors such as technical legal expertise and the quality of client service. Highlights of KLDiscovery client testimonials to Chambers include:









“KLDiscovery are capable of reviewing highly customised agreements with complex negotiated language for simplified tracking. They always respond in a timely manner.”

“We were well supported by KLDiscovery and had good profiles working on our project. We’re super happy with the delivery. They were not only on time but even early with deadlines.”

This prestigious recognition highlights KLDiscovery’s exceptional capabilities as a provider of comprehensive contract management solutions and legal technology consulting and implementation services. KLDiscovery excels in CLM implementation, including process mapping and workflow development, all designed to help clients streamline their operations. These accolades further solidify KLDiscovery’s position as a leader in the managed legal services sector.

“KLDiscovery’s top rankings are a testament to our technical expertise, commitment to client service, and innovative approach to legal solutions,” said Chris Weiler, CEO of KLDiscovery. “We are proud to be recognized in Chambers and Partners’ esteemed guides, underscoring our capability to meet the evolving needs of our clients with cutting-edge legal software and services.”

“We’re thrilled to be featured by Chambers and Partners for the second consecutive year. A special thanks to our partners and clients whose collaboration has been instrumental,” said Aditya Mirza, Managing Director of KLDiscovery India. “Being recognized inspires us to expand the implementation of our CLM, Legal AI, and consulting solutions.”

For more information, visit Chambers’ website. To learn more about KLDiscovery and its leading CLM solutions, explore the Company’s website.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery provides technology-enabled services and software to help law firms, corporations, and government agencies solve complex data challenges. With offices in 26 locations across 17 countries, KLDiscovery is a global leader in delivering best-in-class data management, information governance, and eDiscovery solutions to support the litigation, regulatory compliance, and internal investigation needs of clients. Serving organizations for over 30 years, KLDiscovery offers data collection and forensic investigation, early case assessment, data processing, application software and data hosting for web-based document reviews, and managed document review services. In addition, through its global Ontrack data management business, KLDiscovery delivers world-class data recovery, disaster recovery, email extraction and restoration, data destruction, and tape management. KLDiscovery has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in North America by both Inc. Magazine (Inc. 5000) and Deloitte (Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500), and CEO Chris Weiler was a 2014 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year™. Additionally, KLDiscovery is a Relativity Certified Partner and maintains ISO/IEC 27001 Certified data centers around the world. Visit www.kldiscovery.com to learn more.

Contacts

Danny Zambito



888.811.3789



danny.zambito@kldiscovery.com