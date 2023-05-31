KLC Consulting Earns C3PAO Authorization

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KLC Consulting, a leading U.S. provider of cybersecurity consulting services for defense industrial-based (DIB) companies, is proud to announce that it earned authorization today as a “CMMC Third-Party Assessment Organization” (C3PAO) from the Cyber AB. C3PAO attainment authorizes KLC Consulting to contract and manage CMMC assessments and certify U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) contractors.

“We are proud and excited to provide C3PAO assessment services to support the DoD in protecting the defense industrial base’s sensitive unclassified information,” said KLC Consulting President and CISO Kyle Lai. “Our shared goal is to combat the growing threat of frequent and increasingly complex cyberattacks in the United States.”

Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) is the comprehensive framework created to protect defense industrial bases’ networks of sensitive unclassified information. The Cyber AB is the exclusive accreditation body approved by the DoD to implement and oversee the CMMC program. However, full implementation of nascent CMMC awaits the DoD rulemaking process expected in 2024. Until then, the Joint Surveillance Voluntary Assessment (JSVA) program provides a transitional certification for DIB companies. DIB companies pursue a JSVA certification to gain an early competitive edge in securing defense contracts. C3PAOs conduct JSVA assessments together with the DoD.

KLC Consulting distinguishes itself through a spirit of advocacy in its work with clients, prioritizing empathy, fair pricing, and collaboration. Its clients range from Fortune 500 to small to medium-sized organizations. KLC consulting is 100% committed to NIST 800-171 and CMMC compliance for Manufacturers, Aerospace, Engineering Firms, Software Development Companies, and IT MSPs. The staff possesses the most advanced certifications in information security and privacy. And first-hand experience organizing and executing even the most complex compliance programs for companies transacting DoD business through hierarchies of CAGE Code Entities.

For more information about KLC Consulting's C3PAO assessment and consulting services, please visit KLC Consulting's website or contact them directly:

