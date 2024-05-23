Klaviyo to Present at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Klaviyo (NYSE: KVYO), the company that powers smarter digital relationships, today announced that Amanda Whalen, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Thursday, June 6, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. ET (6:00 a.m. PT).





Live webcasts and replays will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.klaviyo.com/.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo (CLAY-vee-oh) powers smarter digital relationships, making it easy for businesses to capture, store, analyze, and predictively use their own data to drive measurable, high-value outcomes. Klaviyo’s modern and intuitive SaaS platform enables business users of any skill level to harness their first-party data from more than 350 integrations to send the right message at the right time across email, SMS, and push notifications. Innovative businesses like Good American, TaylorMade, Liquid Death, Stanley 1913, and more than 146,000 other paying customers leverage Klaviyo to acquire, engage, and retain customers—and grow on their own terms.

