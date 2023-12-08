Home Business Wire Klaviyo to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Group Meeting
Klaviyo to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Group Meeting

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Klaviyo (NYSE: KVYO), the company that powers smarter digital relationships, today announced its planned participation in an upcoming investor group meeting:


  • Barclays Hosted Virtual Group Investor Webcast

    Wednesday, December 13th, 2023 at 3:00pm ET

A live webcast and replay will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.klaviyo.com/. Please note presentation time is subject to change.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo (CLAY-vee-oh) powers smarter digital relationships, making it easy for businesses to capture, store, analyze, and predictively use their own data to drive measurable, high-value outcomes. Klaviyo’s modern and intuitive SaaS platform enables business users of any skill level to harness their first-party data from more than 300 integrations to send the right message at the right time across email, SMS, and push notifications. Innovative businesses like Good American, TaylorMade, Skims, Stanley 1913, and more than 135,000 other paying customers leverage Klaviyo to acquire, engage, and retain customers—and grow on their own terms.

Contacts

Jack Grant

Investor Relations

ir@klaviyo.com

Lacey Berrien

Public Relations

press@klaviyo.com

