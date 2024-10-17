Home Business Wire Klaviyo to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Results on November 6, 2024
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE: KVYO), the company that powers smarter digital relationships, today announced that its third quarter 2024 results will be released following the close of the U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.


Klaviyo will host a live audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 to discuss the results.

The news release with the financial results and a link to the webcast will both be accessible on Klaviyo’s investor relations website (https://investors.klaviyo.com). A replay of the webcast will also be available on Klaviyo’s investor relations website following the call.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo (CLAY-vee-oh) powers smarter digital relationships, making it easy for businesses to capture, store, analyze, and predictively use their own data to drive measurable, high-value outcomes. Klaviyo’s modern and intuitive SaaS platform enables business users of any skill level to harness their first-party data from more than 350 integrations to send the right message at the right time across email, SMS, and push notifications. Innovative businesses like Mattel, TaylorMade, Liquid Death, Stanley 1913, and more than 151,000 other paying users leverage Klaviyo to acquire, engage, and retain customers—and grow on their own terms.

