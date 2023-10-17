Home Business Wire Klaviyo to Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year...
Business Wire

Klaviyo to Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 on November 7, 2023

di Business Wire

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Klaviyo, Inc. (“Klaviyo”) (NYSE: KVYO), the company that powers smarter digital relationships, plans to announce its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 after market close on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.


Klaviyo will host a live audio webcast at 4:30pm ET (1:30pm PT) on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 to discuss the results.

The news release with the financial results and a link to the webcast will both be accessible on Klaviyo’s investor relations website (https://investors.klaviyo.com). A replay of the webcast will also be available on Klaviyo’s investor relations website following the call.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo (CLAY-vee-oh) powers smarter digital relationships, making it easy for businesses to capture, store, analyze, and predictively use their own data to drive measurable, high-value outcomes. Klaviyo’s modern and intuitive SaaS platform enables business users of any skill level to harness their first-party data from more than 300 integrations to send the right message at the right time across email, SMS, and push notifications. Innovative businesses like SKIMS, Good American, Dermalogica, Supergoop! and more than 130,000 other paying users leverage Klaviyo to acquire, engage, and retain customers—and grow on their own terms.

Contacts

Jack Grant

Investor Relations

ir@klaviyo.com

Lacey Berrien

Public Relations

press@klaviyo.com

Articoli correlati

Advancing Connectivity for All with a Common Language

Business Wire Business Wire -
Upcoming Webinar Hosted by iconectiv in Conjunction with Competitive Carriers Association Examines the Digital Divide and Management Solutions for...
Continua a leggere

DXC Technology to Report Second Quarter 2024 Results on Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
ASHBURN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter of...
Continua a leggere

VBA Welcomes Kelly Wiza as Senior Vice President of Product Experience

Business Wire Business Wire -
Wiza to focus on product strategy and enhancements for VBA’s integrated suite of next-gen technology solutions for healthcare payers.GERMANTOWN,...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php