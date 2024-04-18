Home Business Wire Klaviyo to Announce Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year...
Business Wire

Klaviyo to Announce Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 on May 8, 2024

di Business Wire

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE: KVYO), the company that powers smarter digital relationships, plans to announce its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 after market close on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.


Klaviyo will host a live audio webcast at 4:30pm ET (1:30pm PT) on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 to discuss the results.

The news release with the financial results and a link to the webcast will both be accessible on Klaviyo’s investor relations website (https://investors.klaviyo.com). A replay of the webcast will also be available on Klaviyo’s investor relations website following the call.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo (CLAY-vee-oh) powers smarter digital relationships, making it easy for businesses to capture, store, analyze, and predictively use their own data to drive measurable, high-value outcomes. Klaviyo’s modern and intuitive SaaS platform enables business users of any skill level to harness their first-party data from more than 350 integrations to send the right message at the right time across email, SMS, and push notifications. Innovative businesses like Good American, TaylorMade, Skims, Stanley 1913, and more than 143,000 other paying users leverage Klaviyo to acquire, engage, and retain customers—and grow on their own terms.

