Klaviyo Rises 9 Spots to #6 on the Forbes Cloud 100

Company recognized as one of world’s top private cloud companies for the third year in a row

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Klaviyo, a marketing automation and customer data platform that drives revenue growth for businesses of all sizes, today announced it has been named to the Forbes 2023 Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world. Published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures, this is the third consecutive year Klaviyo has been included on the list.

“We’re honored to be recognized as one of the top 10 companies on this distinguished list,” said Steve Rowland, president of Klaviyo. “As we continue on our mission to help creators own their destiny, this acknowledgement is a reflection of the impact we’re having on our customers. By offering intelligent marketing automation powered by customer data, we’re helping entrepreneurs create personalized experiences and make quality connections with their customers – and we’re just getting started.”

Klaviyo makes it easy for businesses to centralize and use every piece of their customer data to deliver personalized experiences across email, SMS and mobile push channels, increasing conversions and revenue.

“The companies of the Cloud 100 list represent the best and brightest private companies in this crucial tech sector,” said Kenrick Cai, the Forbes editor of the Cloud 100. “This year’s companies had to react rapidly to AI’s sweeping impact while contending with a market pullback. Their resilience puts them in elite company. Congratulations to each of the 2023 Cloud 100 honorees and the 20 Rising Stars who are showing early potential to one day join their ranks.”

To see the full list, visit www.forbes.com/cloud100. To learn more about Klaviyo, visit www.klaviyo.com.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo (Clay-vee-oh) is an intelligent marketing automation platform that enables businesses to centralize and use every piece of their customer data. With Klaviyo, businesses can combine customer data with more than 300 integrations to automate personalized email and SMS communications that make customers feel seen. Klaviyo makes it easy—no need to start from scratch, piece together multiple platforms, or rely on third-party marketplaces and ad networks. From mom-and-pop shops to established companies, innovative businesses like Dermalogica, Living Proof, Citizen Watch, and more than 110,000 other paying users leverage Klaviyo to acquire, engage, and retain customers—and grow on their own terms. Learn more at klaviyo.com.

