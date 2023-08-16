Klaviyo Launches Klaviyo CDP to Provide Businesses with a Central Source of Truth for Marketing and Analysis

Klaviyo CDP gives customers user-friendly ways to transform and cleanse data, run more advanced reporting to drive revenue growth, and sync data in Klaviyo with other systems at scale, setting a new standard for data-driven campaigns and personalized engagement

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Klaviyo, a marketing automation and customer data platform that drives revenue growth for businesses of all sizes, today announced the Klaviyo Customer Data Platform (CDP). Unlike most customer data platforms, the Klaviyo CDP offers advanced analytics to help businesses understand their audience and performance. Plus, the CDP seamlessly connects with Klaviyo’s intelligent marketing automation applications, so businesses can store, manage, analyze and activate their customer data from a single vertically integrated platform.

As consumers and regulators continue to focus on data privacy, utilizing zero- and first-party customer data is increasingly critical for businesses to understand their customer behavior and deliver personalized marketing strategies. While traditional CDPs were built to help companies collect, centralize and utilize this data for personalization and analysis, they often fall short of delivering their promised value due to steep technical complexity and lack of actionability–resulting in a tech stack that is complex, inefficient and expensive to maintain.

“We recognized that existing CDP solutions aren’t cutting it,” said Ed Hallen, co-founder and chief product officer of Klaviyo. “They force businesses to invest in point solutions which makes their tech stack complicated and inefficient, they’re expensive and require full teams to make them work and they’re too complex and technical. But more importantly – it’s not enough to just manage data. Businesses need to be able to put that data into action quickly so they can launch campaigns and analyze data as they go. We’re excited to help businesses consolidate their tech stack and replace redundant software that isn’t delivering. And most importantly, we’re excited to provide new ways to help businesses own their growth, and their destiny.”

Justin Ragsdale, VP of business development and corporate strategy at full-service digital agency IM Digital, says the biggest data-related challenges his clients face revolve around data transparency across departments.

“Within the organization, teams are collecting data from many different channels—from the website, from email, from contact centers,” he explains. “And each of these teams need that data in order to execute their function within the organization. But what we’re seeing is that each team has just a fragment of the customer journey within their purview. We really need to build that 360-degree customer view so that we can understand who our customers are and what they’re doing, and then deliver them what they need.”

The Klaviyo CDP reinvents the modern tech stack–empowering businesses to consolidate tools into a single, vertically-integrated platform–accelerating speed and time to value while driving greater ROI at a lower cost of ownership. With the Klaviyo CDP, businesses will have a single platform to ingest all their customer data, unify and normalize data with transformation tooling and analyze customer cohorts with customized predictive modeling and advanced data visualizations.

The Klaviyo CDP is accessible to marketers of any technical skill and requires minimal implementation — existing Klaviyo customers can get started in minutes. To learn more about the Klaviyo customer data platform, visit http://klaviyo.com/customer-data-platform.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo (Clay-vee-oh) is an intelligent marketing automation and customer data platform that enables businesses to centralize and use every piece of their customer data. With Klaviyo, businesses can combine customer data with more than 300 integrations to automate personalized email and SMS communications that make customers feel seen. Klaviyo makes it easy—no need to start from scratch, piece together multiple platforms, or rely on third-party marketplaces and ad networks. From mom-and-pop shops to established companies, innovative businesses like Dermalogica, Living Proof, Citizen Watch, and more than 110,000 other paying users leverage Klaviyo to acquire, engage, and retain customers—and grow on their own terms. Learn more at klaviyo.com.

