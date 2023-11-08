 Klaviyo Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Third quarter revenue of $175.8 million, representing 48% year-over-year growth

Expanded platform with launch of Klaviyo CDP

Klaviyo (NYSE: KVYO), the company that powers smarter digital relationships, today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023.





“Our strong third quarter results validate the strength of our purpose – to help businesses leverage their data to power smarter digital relationships with their customers,” said Andrew Bialecki, co-founder and CEO of Klaviyo. “Today, we are proud to report our inaugural quarterly financial results as a public company with revenue of $175.8 million and 10% non-GAAP operating margin. We are excited that companies and organizations like Stanley 1913, the San Francisco Marathon, Ouai, and others have chosen to switch to or expand with Klaviyo over the past quarter to drive their revenue growth and build better customer relationships.”

Recent Business Highlights:

Ended the quarter with over 135,000 customers who are using Klaviyo to drive their own revenue growth, compared to over 109,000 customers in the third quarter of 2022.

Increased our penetration up market, ending the quarter with 1,699 customers generating over $50,000 of ARR, compared to 899 in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 89% year over year.

Continued to expand our current customer base, with a dollar-based net revenue retention rate (NRR) of 119% as of September 30, 2023, marking our 10th straight quarter with a NRR of at least 115%.

Announced the launch of the Klaviyo CDP, giving businesses a single source of truth for all customer data and advanced analytics to help them understand their audiences and business performance.

Hired former Salesforce executive and Chief Marketing Officer of GoTo, Jamie Domenici, as our Chief Marketing Officer to lead all global strategic marketing initiatives.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

Revenue: Total revenue of $175.8 million, up from $119.2 million in the third quarter of 2022, representing annual growth of 48%.

Total revenue of $175.8 million, up from $119.2 million in the third quarter of 2022, representing annual growth of 48%. Gross profit: Gross profit of $117.0 million, representing a gross margin of 67%, compared to gross profit of $86.5 million, representing a gross margin of 73%, in the third quarter of 2022.

Gross profit of $117.0 million, representing a gross margin of 67%, compared to gross profit of $86.5 million, representing a gross margin of 73%, in the third quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP gross profit: Non-GAAP gross profit of $140.3 million, representing a gross margin of 80%, compared to non-GAAP gross profit of $86.6 million, representing a gross margin of 73%, in the third quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP gross profit of $140.3 million, representing a gross margin of 80%, compared to non-GAAP gross profit of $86.6 million, representing a gross margin of 73%, in the third quarter of 2022. Operating income (loss): Operating loss of $(302.2) million, representing operating margin of (172)%, compared to an operating loss of $(25.7) million in the third quarter of 2022, representing an operating margin of (22)%.

Operating loss of $(302.2) million, representing operating margin of (172)%, compared to an operating loss of $(25.7) million in the third quarter of 2022, representing an operating margin of (22)%. Non-GAAP operating income (loss): Non-GAAP operating income of $17.8 million, representing non-GAAP operating margin of 10%, compared to a non-GAAP operating loss of $(16.3) million in the third quarter of 2022, representing non-GAAP operating margin of (14)%.

Non-GAAP operating income of $17.8 million, representing non-GAAP operating margin of 10%, compared to a non-GAAP operating loss of $(16.3) million in the third quarter of 2022, representing non-GAAP operating margin of (14)%. Balance sheet and cash flow: Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as of the end of the third quarter was $724.4 million. Cash from operating activities was $23.7 million, representing a margin of 13%. Free cash flow for the third quarter was $21.9 million, representing free cash flow margin of 12%.

“In the third quarter our team continued to drive strong growth, at scale, in an efficient manner.” said Amanda Whalen, CFO of Klaviyo. “We delivered $175.8 million in revenue and $17.8 million in non-GAAP operating income. In the fourth quarter we’ll continue to invest in our key growth initiatives, including our penetration in the mid-market and internationally, with a continued focus on areas with strong unit economics.”

Financial Outlook

$ in millions FY23-Q4 Guidance FY23 Guidance Low High Low High Revenue $ 195.0 $ 197.0 $ 691.5 $ 693.5 Year-over-year Growth Rate 34% 36% 46% 47% Non-GAAP Operating Income $14.0 $17.0 $75.9 $78.9 Non-GAAP Operating Margin 7% 9% 11% 11%

Klaviyo has not provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income guidance measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items excluded from GAAP cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort. Stock-based compensation-related charges, including employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions, are impacted by the timing of employee stock transactions, the future fair market value of our common stock, and our future hiring and retention needs, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to constant change.

Dilutive Securities



Klaviyo has various dilutive securities. The table below details these securities (shares in millions; rounding differences may occur):

Price as of



September 30,



2023 Weighted



Average



Exercise Price Shares Share price $ 34.50 Common stock outstanding as of 9/30/2023 258.3 Warrants outstanding 5.5 RSUs outstanding 13.4 Options outstanding $ 0.54 31.8 Total estimated fully diluted shares 309.0

We have excluded the impact of the Shopify investment option of 15,743,174 shares at $88.93 per share as it was out of the money as of September 30, 2023. The investment option expires on July 28, 2030.

Conference Call Information

In conjunction with this announcement, Klaviyo will host a conference call for investors at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) today to discuss the results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023 and its outlook for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. The live webcast and a replay of the webcast will be available at the Investor Relations section of Klaviyo’s website: https://investors.klaviyo.com (live and replay).

Select Defined Terms

Customers. We define a customer as a distinct paid subscription to our platform. A single organization could have multiple discrete contracting divisions or subsidiaries or brands each with paid subscriptions to our platform, which would, in general, constitute multiple distinct customers. In some cases at the customer’s request, we allow subscriptions under the same parent organization to be consolidated into a single paid subscription in which case such consolidated paid subscriptions would constitute a single customer. We measure our total number of customers as a point-in-time calculation measured as of the end of a particular period. Customers do not include persons or entities that use our platform on a free trial basis.

Customers Generating Over $50,000 of ARR. We calculate our number of customers generating over $50,000 of ARR as those customers that have an average ARR of greater than $50,000 over the prior twelve months (or the entire duration of the customer’s paying relationship, if it is less than twelve months) as of the date of determination.

Dollar-Based Net Revenue Retention Rate. We calculate our Dollar-Based Net Revenue Retention Rate, or NRR, by first identifying the cohort of customers as of twelve months prior to the date of determination. We then calculate the Annualized Recurring Revenue, or ARR, from this customer cohort as of twelve months prior to the date of determination, or the Prior Period ARR, and the ARR from this customer cohort as of the date of determination, or the Current Period ARR. ARR, for any date of determination, is the annualized value of existing paid subscriptions, which we calculate by taking the amount of revenue that we expect to receive in the next monthly period for our existing paid subscriptions, assuming no changes to such subscriptions in the next month, as of that date of determination, and multiplying that amount by twelve. Current Period ARR includes any expansion, price increases, and customer subscriptions that are deactivated and subsequently reactivated during the applicable twelve-month period and reflects contraction or attrition over the last twelve months from this customer cohort, but excludes any ARR from new customers in the current period. We then divide the total Current Period ARR by the total Prior Period ARR to arrive at the point-in-time NRR. We then calculate the weighted average point-in-time NRR as of the last day of each month in the current trailing twelve-month period to arrive at the NRR, with the weightings determined by the total ARR at the end of each period.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo (CLAY-vee-oh) powers smarter digital relationships, making it easy for businesses to capture, store, analyze, and predictively use their own data to drive measurable, high-value outcomes. Klaviyo’s modern and intuitive SaaS platform enables business users of any skill level to harness their first-party data from more than 300 integrations to send the right message at the right time across email, SMS, and push notifications. Innovative businesses like Good American, TaylorMade, Skims, Stanley 1913, and more than 135,000 other paying customers leverage Klaviyo to acquire, engage, and retain customers—and grow on their own terms.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Other than statements of historical facts, all statements contained in this press release, including, but not limited to, statements about Klaviyo’s outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 ending December 31, 2023 and the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, and Klaviyo’s expectations regarding possible or assumed business strategies, potential growth and innovation opportunities, new products, potential market opportunities, and other similar matters, are forward-looking statements. Words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “going to,” “guidance,” “intend,” “keep,” “may,” “opportunity,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “shall,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or words of similar meaning or similar references to future periods may identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Forward-looking statements reflect management’s beliefs, expectations and assumptions about future events as of the date hereof, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. These risks include, among others, the following: our ability to achieve future growth and sustain our growth rate; our ability to successfully execute our business and growth strategy, such as the success of our investment in our key growth initiatives and our ability to recognize effective areas for growth; our ability to successfully integrate with third-party platforms; our relationships with third parties, such as our marketing agency and technology partners; unfavorable conditions in our industry; our ability to attract new customers, including mid-market and enterprise customers, retain revenue from existing customers and increase sales from both new and existing customers; success of our marketing and sales strategies; costs and expenses associated with being a public company; as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and other filings and reports we make with the SEC from time to time, which may be obtained on our Investor Relations website at https://investors.klaviyo.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks may emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor(s) may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of the risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors, the future events and trends discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Other than as required by law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, free cash flow, and free cash flow margin. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only and is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Please see the accompanying tables for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest GAAP equivalents.

Our non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP operating income (loss) exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in our consolidated financial statements, including, but not limited to, (i) amortization of prepaid marketing expenses, (ii) stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes, and (iii) restructuring expenses. Our non-GAAP operating margin is calculated as non-GAAP operating income (loss) divided by total revenue. Free cash flow is defined as cash and cash equivalents provided by or used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of software development costs. Free cash flow margin is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as free cash flow divided by total revenue.

We believe that all these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to decision making by our management, who use these measures as important tools for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating Klaviyo’s own operating results over different periods of time.

Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures versus their nearest GAAP equivalents. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. Further, stock-based compensation expense has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in Klaviyo’s business and an important part of the compensation provided to attract and retain its employees to create long-term incentive alignment with stockholders.

Klaviyo, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (In Thousands) As of September 30,



2023 December 31,



2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 723,415 $ 385,820 Restricted cash 386 409 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 17,380 10,723 Deferred contract acquisition costs, current 14,161 11,215 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 26,010 19,336 Total current assets 781,352 427,503 Property and equipment, net 42,730 45,837 Right-of-use assets, net 39,506 45,695 Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current 20,687 15,983 Restricted cash, non-current 648 687 Prepaid marketing expense 178,968 84,415 Other non-current assets 7,533 8,959 Total assets $ 1,071,424 $ 629,079 Liabilities, redeemable common stock, and stockholders’ equity (deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,738 $ 8,890 Accrued expenses 62,602 36,126 Lease liabilities, current 14,449 14,864 Deferred revenue 32,866 25,109 Total current liabilities 119,655 84,989 Lease liabilities, non-current 40,016 47,544 Other non-current liabilities 6,409 876 Total liabilities 166,080 133,409 Redeemable Common Stock Redeemable common stock — 1,531,853 Stockholders’ equity (deficit) Preferred stock — — Common stock – Series A 33 — Common stock – Series B 226 171 Additional paid-in capital 1,677,833 1,249,065 Accumulated deficit (772,748 ) (2,285,419 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 905,344 (1,036,183 ) Total liabilities, redeemable common stock, and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 1,071,424 $ 629,079

Klaviyo, Inc. Consolidated GAAP Statement of Operations (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Revenue $ 175,807 $ 119,168 Cost of revenue 58,825 32,619 Gross profit 116,982 86,549 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 167,877 61,482 Research and development 141,455 30,090 General and administrative 109,853 20,640 Total operating expenses 419,185 112,212 Operating loss (302,203 ) (25,663 ) Other (expense) income (265 ) 529 Interest income 6,183 1,537 Total other income expense 5,918 2,066 Loss before income taxes (296,285 ) (23,597 ) Provision for income taxes 819 276 Net loss $ (297,104 ) $ (23,873 ) Net loss per share Basic and Diluted $ (1.24 ) $ (0.10 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic and Diluted 240,125,168 231,973,229

Klaviyo, Inc. Consolidated GAAP Statement of Operations (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Revenue $ 496,481 $ 327,513 Cost of revenue 132,875 90,694 Gross profit 363,606 236,819 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 291,845 153,401 Research and development 209,542 75,365 General and administrative 156,511 59,012 Total operating expenses 657,898 287,778 Operating loss (294,292 ) (50,959 ) Other (expense) income (344 ) 703 Interest income 14,484 1,963 Total other income 14,140 2,666 Loss before income taxes (280,152 ) (48,293 ) Provision for income taxes 1,786 145 Net loss $ (281,938 ) $ (48,438 ) Net loss per share Basic and Diluted $ (1.19 ) $ (0.21 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic and Diluted 237,411,574 228,271,900

Klaviyo, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In Thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Operating activities Net loss $ (297,104 ) $ (23,873 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 3,357 2,104 Non-cash operating lease costs 3,088 2,629 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 4,117 2,769 Amortization of prepaid marketing expense 13,224 8,816 Bad debt expense 415 275 Stock-based compensation expense 299,975 522 Other 89 9 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (4,629 ) (1,310 ) Deferred contract acquisition costs (6,992 ) (4,913 ) Prepaid expenses, prepaid taxes, and other assets (1,557 ) (1,378 ) Accounts payable 1,297 (3,239 ) Accrued expenses 3,079 (1,537 ) Deferred revenue 3,706 3,144 Operating lease liabilities (3,846 ) (1,352 ) Other non-current liabilities 5,481 10 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 23,700 (17,324 ) Investing activities Acquisition of property and equipment (54 ) (4,427 ) Capitalization of software development costs (1,776 ) (585 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,830 ) (5,012 ) Financing activities Proceeds from exercise of common stock awards 1,616 95 Cash paid for finance leases (5 ) (6 ) Proceeds from exercise of warrants 45 40 Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs — 99,558 Recognition of deferred offering costs 2,954 — Proceeds from issuance of common stock in initial public offering, net of issuance costs 321,029 — Employee taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock-based awards (62,863 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 262,776 99,687 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 284,646 77,351 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 439,803 291,123 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 724,449 $ 368,474

Klaviyo, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In Thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Operating activities Net loss $ (281,938 ) $ (48,438 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 9,823 6,216 Non-cash operating lease costs 9,649 8,218 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 11,380 7,473 Amortization of prepaid marketing expense 39,672 8,816 Bad debt expense 368 533 Stock-based compensation expense 302,317 6,245 Other 108 28 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (7,025 ) (4,912 ) Deferred contract acquisition costs (19,030 ) (14,244 ) Prepaid expenses, prepaid taxes, and other assets (5,479 ) (6,452 ) Accounts payable 389 (18,693 ) Accrued expenses 18,668 10,158 Deferred revenue 7,757 6,325 Operating lease liabilities (11,482 ) (5,769 ) Other non-current liabilities 5,550 30 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 80,727 (44,466 ) Investing activities Acquisition of property and equipment (823 ) (14,392 ) Capitalization of software development costs (4,612 ) (1,526 ) Net cash used in investing activities (5,435 ) (15,918 ) Financing activities Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 4,034 1,363 Cash paid for finance leases (16 ) (16 ) Proceeds from exercise of warrants 57 40 Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs — 99,558 Proceeds from issuance of common stock in initial public offering, net of issuance costs 321,029 — Employee taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock-based awards (62,863 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 262,241 100,945 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 337,533 40,561 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 386,916 327,913 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 724,449 $ 368,474

Klaviyo, Inc. Reconciliation of Operating Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Unaudited) (In Thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Operating loss $ (302,203 ) $ (25,663 ) Stock-based compensation 299,975 522 Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 6,838 — Amortization of prepaid marketing 13,224 8,816 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 17,834 $ (16,325 ) Operating margin (171.9 )% (21.5 )% Non-GAAP operating margin 10.1 % (13.7 )%

