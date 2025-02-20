Klaviyo Announces the Only CRM Built For B2C

Klaviyo B2C CRM unifies marketing, service, and analytics to power a new era of growth and customer relationships.

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Klaviyo (NYSE: KVYO), the company that powers smarter digital relationships for 167,000+ businesses, today announced Klaviyo B2C CRM, the only customer relationship management (CRM) platform built for consumer brands. This marks a major step for Klaviyo as it expands beyond marketing into customer service. The all-in-one platform—made up of Klaviyo Marketing, Klaviyo Analytics, and Klaviyo Service and powered by Klaviyo Data Platform (KDP)—will help brands increase engagement, drive revenue, and build more loyal customer relationships.

New product offerings in Klaviyo B2C CRM:

Klaviyo Service: Customer Hub will be Klaviyo’s first service product—a signed-in shopper experience created to bring marketing and service together, allowing customers to track orders, manage subscriptions, and discover new products all in one place.

A new AI-powered product, Marketing Analytics, is designed to help brands better understand customer and purchase behavior and take action faster. Klaviyo Marketing: Expanded tools will help brands run campaigns across multiple channels, personalize outreach, and automate engagement for higher conversions and stronger customer relationships.

Inspired by B2B. Built for B2C

Most CRMs were designed for B2B sales cycles, not the fast-moving, high-volume world of B2C. Consumer brands today juggle 16+ disconnected tools, making it nearly impossible to get a complete view of their customers and deliver the personalized, frictionless experiences modern shoppers expect.

Klaviyo B2C CRM changes that. Powered by Klaviyo Data Platform (KDP), it gives brands a newfound ability to handle huge volumes of data, transactions, and 1:1 relationships at scale, redefining what growth means for consumer brands. With KDP—and over 350 pre-built integrations and open APIs—brands can connect customer, purchase, and behavioral data from anywhere, store it without expiration, and make it actionable in minutes—no complex set-up, no data silos, just smarter growth.

“B2B CRMs transformed sales, but consumer brands need a system designed for them. This is a natural step forward for Klaviyo,” said Andrew Bialecki, co-founder and CEO of Klaviyo. “We started as a database, evolved into the leading marketing platform, and now we’re expanding into a complete CRM that connects the entire customer experience—from discovery to post-purchase. We believe this is the future of B2C and we’re excited to deliver it for our customers.”

New platform offerings:

Klaviyo Service: Introducing Customer Hub, Klaviyo’s first service product

Customer Hub is a signed-in shopper experience on a brand’s online store that turns customer service into a revenue driver by combining support, merchandising, and personalization in one place. Shoppers can track orders, manage subscriptions, start returns, discover new products, and access support. Provide great service the moment someone engages with your brand, not just when they have a problem. Switch it on in just a few clicks—requires no developer support.

In public beta for Shopify users and expanding to other platforms soon.

Early users saw higher account sign-ups, larger orders, and fewer support tickets. Happy Wax, a home fragrance brand, saw a 75% drop in customer support tickets related to tracking orders after implementing Customer Hub, while also increasing repeat purchases.

In private beta: AI-powered shopping agent that surfaces the most common customer questions directly on product pages, giving shoppers instant answers and driving more conversions without the need for live support.

Klaviyo Analytics: Shorten the distance between insights and action with Marketing Analytics

Available now: Marketing Analytics is a new tool that gives brands real-time AI-powered insight into customer behavior—so they can take action instantly. Spot high-value and at-risk customers: identify who’s likely to buy and who might churn. Automate outreach based on behavior: trigger campaigns at the perfect moment. Measure marketing impact: see revenue, engagement, and conversions in one view.

is a new tool that gives brands real-time AI-powered insight into customer behavior—so they can take action instantly. Coming soon (Q2): Custom Objects is a new way to store and use customer data like loyalty status, pets, or past purchases to make marketing even more personal.

Klaviyo Marketing: Expanding channel and campaign capabilities

Klaviyo Marketing will be releasing a number of new features to make omnichannel engagement easier and more effective. Available now: Automated SMS conversations, for deepening customer insights, answering FAQs, recommending products, and driving sales in real time Q1: Channel Affinity, for targeting customers on their preferred engagement channels Q2: Mobile in-app messaging, for boosting retention with personalized messages inside brand apps Q2: Omnichannel Campaign Builder, for orchestrating campaigns across email, SMS, push, and more from a single dashboard



“As a fast-growing subscription business with vast amounts of data and customizable options, delivering a unique customer experience is a challenge. Klaviyo has helped us overcome this by acting as our CRM. We’ve seen impressive results since partnering with Klaviyo, including an increase in retention numbers, a 2x return on ad spend for reactivation campaigns, and a notable boost in average order value,” said Bill Hudak, VP of DTC acquisition and retention at Dollar Shave Club. “By unifying our data, Klaviyo has allowed us to identify high-risk moments in the customer journey and change behavior with targeted merchandising, personalization, and product recommendations—all with one-click add-to-box functionality. These insights have been a game-changer. Because we better understand our customers—who they are, what they buy, how they behave—we can craft creative that more effectively engages specific segments and helps us drive long-term growth and build loyalty.”

“Consumer expectations for fast, seamless, and personalized experiences across every touchpoint have created a seismic shift in the applications required for digital commerce success,” said Roger Beharry Lall, research director at IDC. “For brands to meet these demands, they need to engage innovative companies that help unify fragmented tech stacks in order to deliver cohesive, end-to-end experiences that bridge the gap between marketing, commerce, and customer service. Connecting these dots will enable brands to forge deeper customer relationships, drive loyalty, and boost revenue growth.”

Klaviyo will continue to update its B2C CRM offering with new features. For more information, please visit here.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo (NYSE: KVYO) is the only CRM built for B2C brands. Powered by its built-in data platform and AI insights, Klaviyo combines marketing automation, analytics, and customer service into one unified solution, making it easy for businesses to know their customers and grow faster. Klaviyo (CLAY-vee-oh) helps relationship-driven brands like Mattel, Glossier, Core Power Yoga, Daily Harvest and 167,000+ others deliver 1:1 experiences at scale, improve efficiency, and drive revenue.

