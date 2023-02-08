KLAS Research Awards CarePayment Top Patient Financing Company for 2023

“Best in KLAS” award is indicative of the CarePayment program’s return on investment and their ongoing commitment to serving provider partners with excellence.

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitalengagement–CarePayment, a leading patient financial engagement and financing company, was named the 2023 “Best in KLAS” in patient financing services based on survey data collected by KLAS Research.

The Best in KLAS report recognizes patient financing companies who excel in helping healthcare professionals improve patient care. The rankings were determined by surveying thousands of healthcare providers over the last year, who gave CarePayment top scores in the areas of loyalty, product, relationship and value.

“I could not be prouder that we are recognized as the top patient financing company this year,” said CarePayment President & CEO, Ed Caldwell. “This award is based on interviews and direct data from the providers we work with, and we are honored that they recognize our commitment to being true trusted advisors as well as experts in both revenue cycle and patient financing. They see that we drive the best results for their organization, and most importantly, their patients. The whole CarePayment team goes all out every single day for our provider partners and our patient members and it is wonderful that we are being recognized for these efforts.”

CarePayment is committed to empowering providers to help their patients afford care, while dramatically improving provider yield through 0.00% APR, no-application required, patient financing programs which are proven to increase patient engagement and satisfaction. CarePayment continues to lead in transforming the patient financial experience, expanding its integrated financial engagement platform with a robust bundle of digital and AI driven features and enhancements to provide a comprehensive solution that benefits both patients and providers.

“The 2023 Best in KLAS report highlights the top-performing healthcare IT solutions as determined by extensive evaluations and conversations with thousands of healthcare providers. These distinguished winners have demonstrated exceptional dedication to improving and innovating the industry, and their efforts are recognized through their inclusion in this report,” said KLAS CEO Adam Gale. “Congratulations to all the winning vendors for setting the bar for excellence in healthcare IT! KLAS continues to be committed to creating transparency and helping providers make informed decisions through our accurate, honest, and impartial reporting.”

