KLAS Report Highlights MedSitter as a Leader in Virtual Patient Observation Solutions

Across MedSitter’s customer base, the KLAS report found an astounding 100% of respondents were satisfied and would buy the solution again.

In addition, customers emphasized that MedSitter has helped improve patient safety and drive other tangible outcomes, including:

Reduced patient falls

Decreased utilization of one-to-one sitters

Decreased staff burden

Cost savings from decreased staffing and patient injury costs

“These top marks from today’s KLAS report validate our unwavering dedication to provide innovative solutions and customer service to our clients by enhancing patient safety and the overall patient experience,” said Holly Miller, president of MedSitter. “MedSitter stands out as the first end-to-end continuous virtual observation solution, encompassing full-time virtual clinicians that complement existing nursing staff, reduce labor costs, and improve clinician retention.”

MedSitter’s continuous clinical surveillance system combines virtual monitoring, observers and analytics. This innovative approach empowers clinicians to effectively manage and monitor patients with a 10:1 virtual observation ratio, ensuring comprehensive and personalized care for each individual.

MedSitter customer quotes from KLAS report:

“We have seen a reduction in the number of falls and a reduction in the need for one-to-one, in-person sitters. Those reductions have trickled into successful financial and operational outcomes. MedSitter has improved our patient safety.” –Director, July 2023

“MedSitter is tapping into a much-needed market. We don’t have to pull providers off the floor to make sure that patients aren’t getting up without assistance and so forth. The observers can pull up the screens, interact with the patients, and send help to give the patients whatever they need. That greatly decreases the burden on our staff.” –Nurse, July 2023

MedSitter received a 100% performance evaluation in the following survey areas:

Keeps all promises

Would buy again

Avoids charging for every little thing

The company also received high marks for:

Product works as promised

Likely to recommend

Ease of use

Executive involvement

Quality of phone & web support

KLAS is a research organization in the healthcare IT sector that generates valuable insights and promotes transparency.

To learn more about MedSitter visit medsitter.com

About MedSitter:

Since 2017, MedSitter has been on a mission to make continuous virtual care the acute standard of care. Today over 120 hospitals and 12 of the top health systems nationwide trust MedSitter’s cloud-based video surveillance software, virtual clinical observers, and actionable analytics to identify and intervene in the highest acuity patients, positively impacting patient experience scores and clinician satisfaction. Learn more at medsitter.com.

