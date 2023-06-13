Klas Announces the Launch of TRX D8 2.0, Accelerating Vehicle Data Logging for the Drive to Level 5 Autonomy

TRX D8 2.0 is the first adaptable vehicle data logger to support PCIe and network-based logging with up to 200Gbps of data logging write speeds and cloud-scale storage and performance.





STUTTGART, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Klas, a global leader in rugged edge technology solutions, has announced at the ADAS & Autonomous Vehicle Technology Expo, Stuttgart, the launch of its next generation of automotive data logging solutions, the TRX D8 2.0, developed to log the unprecedented growth in vision-based data for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD) functionality.

TRX D8 2.0 is the first adaptable vehicle data logging solution to address the need for high-speed storage as part of existing in-vehicle PCIe-based toolchains, with the flexibility to connect and capture data from the next generation of high-bandwidth ethernet network-based vehicle sensors.

With 240TBs of storage and disk write speeds up to 200Gbps (25GB/s), TRX D8 2.0 is unmatched regarding the volume and type of data captured during test drives. Data is quickly and easily offloaded to the HIL/SIL or cloud using the TRX D8 ingest station or the integrated high-speed network interfaces.

“To accelerate from Level 2+ to Level 5 autonomy requires solutions that can keep pace with the evolving architecture of the vehicle development environment,” said Frank Murray, CTO of Klas. ”With the TRX D8 2.0, we are leveraging our expertise in edge-to-cloud to deliver an industry-first of cloud-scale performance for vehicle logging that supports and protects the investment in existing PCI toolchains while enabling the advancement of ADAS/AD development environments in the cloud.”

TRX D8 2.0 key features

The TRX D8 2.0 is designed rugged to the highest specifications of MIL-STD-461 and 810, to withstand the extremes of temperature, vibration and shock. The compact solution supports either PCI or network-based logging by simply swapping the head unit.

Hot-swappable storage: Effortlessly turnaround test vehicles in minutes, requiring minimal IT expertise.

Flexible Connectivity: Quickly transfer valuable data to engineering workbenches of HIL/SIL over high throughput ethernet interfaces.

As ADAS/AD developers transition from traditional HIL environments to private clouds for more agile, scalable, and consistent development environments, TRX D8 2.0 is the only solution that supports a cloud level of security for the protection of data, in-vehicle or in-transit to AWS S3, Azure Blob or Google Cloud Storage, using the latest hardware accelerated encryption technology.

About Klas

Klas is an engineering and design company with over 30 years of experience developing innovative rugged communications solutions for the network edge. The company specializes in integrating enterprise networking capabilities from global IT leaders with purpose-built hardware and software platforms designed to meet market demands and the most stringent environmental requirements. Klas collaborates with strategic partners, including Cisco, Dell, and Microsoft, to support edge deployments in Government, Transportation, and Automotive industries. For more information, visit www.klasgroup.com.

