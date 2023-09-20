KlariVis Proudly Celebrates Surpassing its 85th Bank, Fortifying Its Position as The Data & Analytics Partner of Choice Nationwide

ROANOKE, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In response to the accelerating trend towards data-driven decision making across the banking landscape, KlariVis is thrilled to share that it has now been selected by over 85 banks as their preferred data and analytics partner.





KlariVis is at the vanguard of reshaping data analytics in the banking sector. By establishing a single source of truth for data integrity and providing teams with consistent, timely, and precise reporting, KlariVis is revolutionizing how banks leverage information. The comprehensive and intuitive KlariVis platform, developed by former bank leaders, centralizes a bank’s fragmented high-value data into interactive self-service dashboards and reports that drive profitability and improve productivity at every level of the organization. With over 650 interactive and static dashboards, teams can make informed decisions with simplicity, bypassing the complexities of the antiquated reporting processes of the past.

Recent additions to the KlariVis’ roster of bank partners range in size from just over $100M in assets to several billion. KlariVis consumes data from any core and ancillary system and turns it into intuitive, interactive data visualizations, making it an ideal solution for any institution. As a result, the company continues to chart an exceptional YOY growth rate surpassing 200% for the second year in a row.

The newest additions to KlariVis include:

Bankwell in Connecticut with $3B in assets

Century Bank & Trust in Georgia with $368M in assets

Community National Bank & Trust of Texas with $1B in assets

Dream First℠ Bank in Kansas with $464M in assets

Fidelity Bank in Pennsylvania with $2B in assets

Kitsap Bank in Washington with $1B in assets

Minster Bank in Ohio with $706M in assets

National Bank of Indianapolis with $2.8B in assets

Oakstar Bank in Missouri with $2B in assets

Opportunity Bank of Montana with $2B in assets

Oxford Bank in Michigan with $792M in assets

The Bank of Tampa in Florida with $3B in assets

The First State Bank of Rosemount in Minnesota with $106M in assets

Village Bank in Virginia with $723M in assets

Century Bank & Trust has been proudly serving its community since 1901. The bank is committed to providing superior experiences for customers, a positive impact on the communities it serves, and rewarding careers for its employees.

“We are very excited to work with KlariVis, an ICBA Preferred Service Provider and ThinkTECH Accelerator alumni,” said Derek Williams, President & CEO of Century Bank and Trust. “We are thrilled to partner with KlariVis because they truly understand the unique challenges community bankers face from first-hand experience, which allows them to deliver the critical insights we need to better serve our customers.”

At locally-founded Village Bank, customers are neighbors – not numbers. The bank believes in supporting the communities that have supported them and is committed to the communities in which they do business.

“As we searched for a strong data and analytics partner, KlariVis’ reputation preceded them,” said James E. (Jay) Hendricks, President & CEO of Village Bank. “The decision to partner was simple – they provide an innovative solution that is built by bankers for bankers and aligns well with our goals to leverage data and technology to drive productivity and agility. KlariVis isn’t just assisting us in understanding our data, they’re empowering us to rethink what’s possible with our data.”

Opportunity Bank aims to bridge the gap between traditional banking and underserved communities, offering a wide range of banking products and services designed to meet the unique needs of its diverse customer base.

“Partnering with KlariVis was an easy decision for us,” said Laura Clark, President and CEO of Opportunity Bank. “Their expertise as former bankers have already proven valuable, positioning us for success right from the start. The road ahead looks promising, and we’re thrilled to have KlariVis as our partner, propelling us into a data-driven future.”

“In the evolving financial landscape of today, actionable data is no longer a luxury, but a necessity,” said Kim Snyder, CEO and Founder of KlariVis. “This truth is vividly reflected in the selection of over 85 forward thinking community banks that have chosen us as their preferred data and analytics partner. As banks continue to strive to harness invaluable business intelligence, we stand ready to provide real-time insights, enabling informed decisions, pinpointing areas for enhancement, and propelling growth.”

Created by veteran community bank executives, KlariVis enables banks of any size to accelerate growth by leveraging the data that is locked in its siloed banking systems. Developed on a modern technology stack, KlariVis lets banks see data in a way that empowers their teams and customers to live and work better. With the time saved on analysis, banks can put their new insights to work towards building a better bank. For more information, visit www.KlariVis.com.

