KlariVis Promotes Chris Muracco to VP of Client Experience

ROANOKE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KlariVis, a leading innovator in data analytics for financial institutions, announced it has promoted Chris Muracco to Vice President of Client Experience.

In this new role, Muracco will lead the client success team as they continue to support KlariVis customers in their mission to enhance their data strategies. Muracco will be responsible for driving the adoption of KlariVis to ensure clients are engaged and using the platform to its fullest potential.

Muracco joined KlariVis in 2024 as a Senior Solutions Consultant and quickly moved into the Director of Client Success role. Prior to his time at KlariVis, he spent over 20 years as a banker, serving senior vice president roles for PCBB and FVCbank, as well as vice president roles at Amalgamated Bank and Cardinal Bank.

“Our clients are at the heart of what we do at KlariVis, and I am excited to take on this new role as we help our banks effectively leverage their data,” said Muracco. “Coming from a banking role, I truly value how KlariVis speaks the same language as our clients. We understand their needs as bankers and provide them with a solution that can deliver meaningful results.”

Muracco is not only a former banker but also a former KlariVis client. His bank was the first to adopt the KlariVis platform, so he understands the nuances of being a community banker and has firsthand experience as a KlariVis user. He understands the client experience because he has been on the other side, positioning him perfectly to lead and shape that experience for others.

“Chris has been an integral part of our team since he joined us,” Kim Snyder, CEO and founder of KlariVis, said. “His community banking experience shines in how he engages with our clients. I look forward to how he will lead our client success team and ensure that we continue to be the best partner for our community banks.”

About KlariVis

Created by veteran community bank executives, KlariVis enables banks of any size to accelerate growth by leveraging the data that is locked in its siloed banking systems. Developed on a modern technology stack, KlariVis lets banks see data in a way that empowers their teams and customers to live and work better. With the time saved on analysis, banks can put their new insights to work towards building a better bank. For more information, visit www.KlariVis.com.

