KlariVis Announces 2nd Annual Banking on Brilliance Awards

Awards recognize women driving innovation in community banking.

ROANOKE, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KlariVis, a pioneer in optimizing banking data analytics, announced today its Banking on Brilliance Awards are accepting nominations. Founded by a former bank leader and now one of the fastest-growing companies in America, KlariVis is uniquely positioned to recognize those who have embraced innovation to break new ground in a rapidly shifting industry.

Now in its second year, the Banking on Brilliance Awards recognizes and celebrates remarkable women in the community banking space who have demonstrated outstanding leadership in driving transformation through innovation and data. Nominees exemplify excellence in one or more of the following areas:





Innovation in Technology: Leading digital transformation, implementing cutting-edge technological solutions, or challenging the status quo through innovative ideas and initiatives.

Data-Driven Leadership: Leveraging data to drive strategic decision-making, improve bank performance, and drive growth.

Nominees should have a proven track record in at least one of the areas mentioned above, with evidence of significant and measurable impact within their bank or community as a result of their efforts.

“During my time in this industry, I have been fortunate to get to know many incredible women who are propelling community banking forward,” says Kim Snyder, CEO and founder of KlariVis. “We started the Banking on Brilliance Awards to honor their leadership in banking and commitment to the customers and community they serve. I look forward to seeing how this year’s nominees are making their mark on the industry.”

To be eligible, nominees must be women currently employed in a community bank or financial institution serving community-focused markets. Additionally, they must hold a leadership position or be in a role where they have significantly influenced or led a key initiative within their bank. Nominees do not have to be KlariVis customers or partners to be eligible for an award.

Nominations are open now through September 20, 2024.

For more information, or to submit a nomination for the 2024 Banking on Brilliance Awards, visit www.klarivis.com/bankingonbrilliance.

About KlariVis

Created by veteran community bank executives, KlariVis enables banks of any size to accelerate growth by leveraging the data that is locked in its siloed banking systems. Developed on a modern technology stack, KlariVis lets banks see data in a way that empowers their teams and customers to live and work better. With the time saved on analysis, banks can put their new insights to work towards building a better bank. For more information, visit www.KlariVis.com.

