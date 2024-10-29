KlariVis Announces 2024 Banking on Brilliance Award Winners

List highlights top data-driven, innovation-minded women in community bank leadership
ROANOKE, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KlariVis, a leader in banking data analytics, is pleased to announce the winners of its 2024 Banking on Brilliance Awards, recognizing influential women in community banking. These honorees demonstrate outstanding leadership, leveraging data and technology to drive meaningful advancements across their institutions.
Selected by a panel of female industry leaders and previous Banking on Brilliance recipients, each awardee has led initiatives that showcase the best of innovation, strategic thinking, and dedication to community-focused banking.
The 2024 Honorees include:
- Allana Lazeroff, EVP, Chief Operating Officer, Genesee Regional Bank
- Amanda Hensley, AVP, New Accounts Coordinator, F&M Bank
- Ashley Grigar, EVP/COO, Community National Bank & Trust of Texas
- Barb MacLean, SVP, Head of Technology Operations and Implementation Information Technology, Coastal Community Bank
- Becky Smith, EVP, Chief Revenue Officer, SECU MD
- Brandi Freeman, AVP/IT-Business Services Manager, Alliance Bank
- Carrie McConnell, President & Chairperson of the Board, Ridge View Bank
- Cynthia Cain, Executive Vice President / Chief Accounting Officer, SmartBank
- Dawn Winsett, Lead Collateral Analyst, SmartBank
- Elizabeth T Beale, EVP/ Chief Financial Officer, Benchmark Community Bank
- Jill Castilla, President & CEO, Citizens Bank of Edmond
- Julieann M. Thurlow, President & CEO, Reading Cooperative Bank
- Karen Rose, SVP, Deposit Operations Senior Manager, F&M Bank
- Kathy Parker, CFO, CFSB
- Kayla Dixon, Consumer Lending Officer, Wayne Bank
- Kimberly Dockery, Chief of Staff, Colony Bank
- Michelle Pennell, SVP – Controller, Coastal Carolina National Bank
- Stephanie Westington, Chief Profitability Officer, Peoples Security Bank and Trust
- Susan Hubble, Chief Information Officer, Peoples Security Bank and Trust
- Trica Harris, SVP Retail Manager, The First National Bank of Bastrop
“These women are inspiring with their leadership and passion for innovation,” said Trish Ferrick, President of FVCbank, former Banking on Brilliance awardee, and judge for this year’s awards. “We learned about so many transformative projects that would not have happened without these winners’ leadership and vision.”
“The women recognized this year are not only driving transformation within their institutions but are also setting a powerful precedent for the entire industry,” said Kim Snyder, founder and CEO of KlariVis. “Their vision, resilience, and commitment to progress inspire us all, and I am excited to see the remarkable future they’re shaping for community banking.”
The Banking on Brilliance Awards reflects KlariVis’ mission to empower banks to harness the full potential of their data. These women leaders have proven that data is more than numbers—it’s the foundation for building smarter strategies, deeper community connections, and a stronger banking ecosystem. For more information on the 2024 Banking on Brilliance Awards winners, visit here.
