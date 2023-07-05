Kivera Welcomes Joe Lea as CEO

Cybersecurity Veteran from Shift5, Armis, Tanium, Joins as Startup Brings Cloud Security Protection Platform (CSPP) to Market

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cloud security company Kivera today announced the appointment of Joe Lea as Chief Executive Officer of the company. In this role, Lea will oversee and manage the company in its mission to provide a generational leap in cloud security through proactive policy enforcement. He will focus on the operations as well as the strategic direction for Kivera, ensuring growth and success of Kivera’s Cloud Security Protection Platform (CSPP).









Lea is a veteran in the enterprise and cybersecurity spaces. With 25 years of operating experience including serving Boards of Directors and advising startups, he most recently held the role of President at Shift5 where he managed operations as the company raised its Series A through B rounds while deepening its customer base within the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). Before that, Lea led Product for IoT security trailblazer and asset intelligence platform, Armis, from its earliest days through its unicorn status. Prior to that, Lea led Product at Tanium, the endpoint management and security platform used by half of the Fortune 500 which is valued at $10B.

“Joe has a track record at prescient cybersecurity companies that solve real industry problems,” said Neil Brown, co-founder and vice president, operations at Kivera. “Any business using the cloud today has a security team that’s inundated with alerts. We’re changing the paradigm by allowing customers to take a proactive approach to cloud security, and Joe’s experience at fast-growth startups and scale-ups will help guide us through our early and critical phase of growth.”

“When you look at the cloud security marketplace, the number of vendors, their growth, and valuations are staggering. This belies the urgency of cloud consumers to get security right,” emphasized Joe Lea, CEO, Kivera. “But there’s a persistent pain point leaving most security teams in a reactive state. We believe there’s a better way – a way to improve the status quo by eliminating the room for error at the configuration level altogether. Kivera’s founders have solved this in an elegant way, and I’m excited to join the team to help roll that solution out to the market.”

Joe’s track record at Forbes Cloud 100 companies is bolstered by his successes building teams and operating models that allow for fast-growth. He holds a PhD in Cognitive Science which has informed his perspective on technology and led to numerous patents and award-winning product deliveries.

Kivera revolutionizes cloud security by enabling organizations to enforce security policies across the major cloud service providers rather than generating yet another stream of alerts. Founded in 2019, Kivera empowers organizations of all sizes to maintain a robust security and compliance posture while providing development teams the freedom to adopt and quickly innovate with modern cloud computing services. Kivera – Your cloud. Your rules™.

