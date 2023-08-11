Kiswe and NBA Partner to Stream Utah Jazz Games on New Direct-to-Consumer Platform Ahead of 2023-24 Season

Fan-first cloud video company Kiswe in partnership with the NBA will power SEG Media’s new Utah Jazz-branded, subscription-based direct-to-consumer offering

NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#APAC–Kiswe, the interactive, fan-first cloud video company, and the NBA today announced a ground-breaking partnership to bring Utah Jazz games directly to local fans via SEG Media’s new subscription-based streaming service. SEG Media is the new sports media company from Smith Entertainment Group that produces Utah Jazz games and other team content.





For the launch of its first-ever direct-to-consumer offering, SEG Media elected to leverage Kiswe’s cloud-based video solutions and the NBA’s streaming platform to provide a seamless and immersive experience for Jazz fans. The service will deliver high-quality content and allow fans to engage with the team online at their convenience.

“Partnering with Kiswe and the NBA is a significant step forward in our commitment to providing innovative, world-class fan experiences and maximizing our brand reach to the widest audience possible,” said Jim Olson, president of the Utah Jazz. “Through this collaboration, we are bringing the excitement of Jazz basketball to fans through a new, flexible platform where they can experience our players, team, and organization in an unprecedented way.”

Kiswe’s innovative technology provides a range of interactive features to enhance the streaming experience such as a chat-and-cheer option to foster a deeper connection between the team and its loyal supporters.

Glenn Booth, CEO of Kiswe, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “We are proud to work with SEG Media and the Utah Jazz, an organization known for their commitment to excellence and fan experience. Through our cloud-based video solutions, we will empower the Jazz to connect with fans in new and exciting ways, bringing them closer to the game and team they love.”

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Kiswe to power SEG Media’s new direct-to-consumer offering for the Utah Jazz,” said Chris Benyarko, NBA Executive Vice President, Direct-to-Consumer. “Through the use of the NBA platform, Jazz fans will have multiple options while watching Jazz games, including the ability to personalize the scoreboard to follow particular stats or players and to interact with other fans.”

More details about the Utah Jazz-branded streaming platform, including subscription options, pricing, programming and interactive features, will be announced next month.

SEG Media and the Utah Jazz were advised by Endeavor and WME Sports. LHB Sports’ Lee Berke represented Kiswe.

About Kiswe

Kiswe is a global technology company specializing in cloud-based video solutions. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, Kiswe empowers content owners, broadcasters, and sports leagues to deliver immersive and personalized viewing experiences to audiences worldwide. With a focus on innovation and user engagement, Kiswe is revolutionizing the way live content is delivered and consumed. For more information, visit www.kiswe.com.

About SEG Media

SEG Media is the sports media division of Smith Entertainment Group (SEG) that launched in June 2023. SEG Media produces all Utah Jazz games and other behind-the-scenes team content and distributes those assets across over-the-air, local TV channels; UtahJazz.com; the Utah Jazz’s digital platforms; the Utah Jazz’s direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming platform (launching Fall 2023); and the Zone Sports Radio Network. SEG Media’s future plans include producing and distributing content for other SEG entities and external partners.

About the Utah Jazz

Founded as the 18th member of the National Basketball Association (NBA) in 1974, and located in Salt Lake City since 1979, the Utah Jazz are committed to excellence as a team and in the community. On the court, the Jazz are the second-winningest team in the NBA over the last 30 years, having won nine division titles and two Western Conference championships along with 17 seasons of 50-plus wins, and are supported by one of the most passionate fan bases in all of sports. The Utah Jazz also operate the Junior Jazz program, the largest and longest-running youth basketball league in the NBA, featuring more than 60,000 players and an additional 13,000 volunteers who take part annually across six states. For more information on the Utah Jazz, an entity of Smith Entertainment Group, visit www.utahjazz.com.

About the NBA

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is a global sports and media organization with the mission to inspire and connect people everywhere through the power of basketball. Built around five professional sports leagues: the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League, NBA 2K League and Basketball Africa League, the NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming available in 214 countries and territories in more than 50 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 200 countries and territories on all seven continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2022-23 season featured 120 international players from 40 countries. NBA Digital’s assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with 2.1 billion likes and followers globally across all league, team and player platforms. Through NBA Cares, the league addresses important social issues by working with internationally recognized youth-serving organizations that support education, youth and family development, and health-related causes.

