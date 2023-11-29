Kismet Opening Unique Facility for Greater Boston Small Businesses and E-commerce Entrepreneurs

Now Pre-Leasing Individual Customizable Units for Workspace and Storage Paired with Fulfillment Service, Amenities, and On-Site Staff

NEWTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kismet Commerce is launching an innovative new facility specifically designed for small business and e-commerce entrepreneurs, featuring individual units with customizable workspace and storage, on-site enterprise quality fulfilment/3PL services, amenities, and a dedicated staff to provide white-glove support, all in one convenient location in Newton. Pre-leasing is available through KismetCommerce.com. This is Kismet’s first facility, with plans to expand throughout the U.S. in markets with a high concentration of small businesses and e-commerce entrepreneurs.









Construction is now underway, with opening scheduled in March 2024. Kismet’s individual customizable workspace units range from 100-2,500 square feet, perfectly scaled for small businesses and e-commerce entrepreneurs’ needs. The facility will provide a range of amenities including modern co-working space, conference rooms, individually secured Wi-Fi, and 24/7 security all curated by an on-site staff. The fulfillment/3PL facility will provide a complete solution for e-commerce entrepreneurs, including significantly discounted shipping rates and a staff available to address client’s needs.

“ Small businesses and ecommerce entrepreneurs are at a disadvantage in the current market. Our mission is to eliminate the real estate headaches and logistical nightmares by providing our clients with an innovative facility, enabling them to focus on growing their business,” said Jonathan Arnone, Chief Operating Officer of Kismet Commerce.

Among Kismet’s features:

Workplace and storage units ranging in size from 100 sf to 2,500 sf

On-site client services manager and staff

State of the art fulfillment/3PL facility with discounted shipping rates

Fully equipped common packing station

Daily pick up by UPS, USPS, DHL, and FedEx, with import and freight forwarding

Modern co-working facility with stocked pantry

Photography studio and conference rooms

All-inclusive pricing, including electricity and Wi-Fi

24/7 enterprise level security

Kismet is located at 77 Rowe Street in Newton, right off the Mass Pike near the Route 128 interchange, and a short walk from the commuter rail. Clients can choose an individual unit with customizable workplace and storage, or membership to a contemporary full serviced co-working environment. Both give access to Kismet’s on-site fulfillment/3PL department.

“ In the traditional real estate market, small businesses and e-commerce entrepreneurs’ requirements for workspace, storage and support has been overlooked, forcing them to work from home and utilize self-storage, which doesn’t have electrical service, Wi-Fi, or on-site support. E-commerce entrepreneurs must also deal themselves with the mundane and time-consuming tasks of shipping and receiving,” said Valyri Peck, Kismet’s Director of Communications. “ As many as 20% of all self-storage facilities nationally are being used for business purposes and 95% of Massachusetts businesses are small businesses. Kismet is designed to address their needs.”

To learn more about joining Kismet, visit KismetCommerce.com, call 617-697-7605, or email info@kismetcommerce.com.

Contacts

Media Contact: Miles Grant, 703-864-9599 (m), mgrant@denterlein.com