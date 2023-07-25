Kiromic BioPharma Welcomes Two New Directors to its Board

Clinical and Regulatory Affairs Expert Pamela Misajon Brings Drug-Development Expertise

Finance and Technology Executive Michael Catlin to Chair the Audit Committee

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CART—Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) (“Kiromic” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage, fully-integrated biotherapeutics company using its proprietary DIAMOND® artificial intelligence and data mining platform to develop cell therapies with a focus on immuno-oncology, announces the appointments of Pamela Misajon and Michael Catlin to its Board of Directors. Their regulatory and finance experience enhances Kiromic’s governance and re-establishes the Company’s five-member Board of Directors.





“We are delighted to welcome Pam and Michael to Kiromic’s Board. Pam’s impressive biopharmaceutical experience, including expertise with U.S. and international regulatory strategies, will play a valuable role in advancing our Deltacel program through the clinic. We are confident that her strategic insight and leadership skills will contribute to guiding our development pathway, beginning with non-small cell lung cancer,” stated Michael Nagel, Chairperson of Kiromic’s Board of Directors. “With Michael’s exceptional proficiency in IT and finance, along with his passion for leveraging technology to drive innovation, his appointment aligns with our vision for using our proprietary DIAMOND® AI-powered analysis to continue identifying and developing potential cell therapies to address solid tumor cancers.”

“I am honored to join the Board of Directors at Kiromic Biopharma, a company that is at the forefront of pioneering personalized solid tumor cancer treatments, an area of significant unmet need. I am inspired by the team’s dedication to improving patient outcomes through innovative science, and I look forward to contributing my experience and insight to accelerate the development of Kiromic’s Deltacel program,” said Ms. Misajon.

“I am passionate about leveraging technology and data-driven approaches to drive innovation in cancer treatments. I look forward to joining the Kiromic Board and contributing to their groundbreaking efforts in precision medicine. As Chair of the Audit Committee and with a keen understanding of the capital markets, I intend to be a resource in responsibly guiding invested capital,” said Mr. Catlin.

About Pamela Misajon

Pam Misajon brings to Kiromic more than three decades of experience with a comprehensive background in drug development, regulatory affairs and clinical operations, as well as product commercialization strategies. She has held several high-profile positions within the biopharmaceutical industry, including currently serving as Chief Compliance Officer and Vice President of Operations, Regulatory and Quality Affairs at Suneva Medical.

Prior to Suneva Medical, Ms. Misajon held positions at several pharmaceutical companies, including Vice President of Regulatory Affairs at Neomend, where she played a key role in securing regulatory approvals for multiple breakthrough therapies. She also held executive regulatory and clinical affairs positions at Ellipse Technologies, Pegasus Biologics, and IntraLuminal Therapeutics.

Ms. Misajon received a B.A. in Business Management from the University of Phoenix, San Diego Campus.

About Michael Catlin

As Senior Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer, and Head of Technology Services at Capital Group from 1994 to 2022, Mr. Catlin played a pivotal role in transforming the organization’s approach to security. He modernized and expanded the company’s security program, evolving IT to a top business priority. He also had a significant impact on technology infrastructure at Capital Group, overseeing 500 global associates and a $400 million annual budget. His initiatives resulted in improved system availability and streamlined operations to support business growth and effective cost control.

Mr. Catlin serves on Capital Group’s audit committee, the operations risk oversight committee, the information security steering committee, and the American Funds Service board. He is also Chair of the Investment Company Institute.

Mr. Catlin received a B.S. in Business Computer Methods and an M.S. in Computer Science from California State University.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage, fully integrated biotherapeutics company using its proprietary DIAMOND® artificial intelligence (AI) 2.0 target discovery engine to develop and commercialize cell therapies focusing on immuno-oncology. Kiromic is developing a multi-indication allogeneic cell therapy platform that exploits the natural potency of Gamma Delta T-cells to target solid cancers. Kiromic’s DIAMOND® AI is where data science meets target identification to dramatically compress the years and hundreds of millions of dollars required to develop a live drug. The Company maintains offices in Houston, Texas. To learn more, visit www.kiromic.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Kiromic makes such forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and other federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as: “will,” “potential,” “could,” “can,” “believe,” “intends,” “continue,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “may,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: Kiromic’s ability to achieve its objectives and Kiromic’s financing strategy and availability of funds. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and as detailed from time to time in our other SEC filings. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance, or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements relate only to events as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

