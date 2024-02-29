Home Business Wire Kiromic BioPharma to Present at the OTC Markets’ Virtual Life Science Investor...
Business Wire

Kiromic BioPharma to Present at the OTC Markets’ Virtual Life Science Investor Forum on March 7th

di Business Wire

Live and Archived Fireside Chat Available at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KRBP #GDTKiromic BioPharma, Inc. (OTCQB: KRBP) (“Kiromic” or the “Company”) announces that Chief Executive Officer Pietro Bersani, Chief Financial Officer Brian Hungerford and Chief Scientific Officer and Interim Operations Officer Leonardo Mirandola, Ph.D., will participate in the OTC Markets’ Life Science Investor Forum in a Fireside Chat format, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on March 7th, 2024.


Date: March 7, 2024

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time

Link: https://bit.ly/3OM3m93
Available for 1×1 meetings: March 7, 2024

This will be a live, interactive event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. An archived webcast will also be available after the event.

Investors are invited to pre-register and run a system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. For more information, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage, fully integrated biotherapeutics company using its proprietary DIAMOND® artificial intelligence (AI) 2.0 target discovery engine to develop and commercialize cell therapies focusing on immuno-oncology. Kiromic is developing a multi-indication allogeneic cell therapy platform that exploits the natural potency of Gamma Delta T-cells to target solid tumors. Kiromic’s DIAMOND® AI is where data science meets target identification to dramatically compress the years and hundreds of millions of dollars required to develop a live drug. The Company maintains offices in Houston, Texas. To learn more, visit www.kiromic.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Kiromic BioPharma
Linda Phelan Dyson, MPH

Global Head, Corporate Communications

ldyson@kiromic.com
281-468-7683

LHA Investor Relations
Tirth T. Patel

tpatel@lhai.com
212-201-6614

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com

Articoli correlati

Okta Strengthens Go to Market Leadership with Executive Appointments

Business Wire Business Wire -
Eric Kelleher promoted to President, Customer Experience & Communications Ed Daly to succeed Eric Kelleher as Chief Customer Officer Christine Halvorsen...
Continua a leggere

Schrödinger Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Achieved Fourth Quarter Software Revenue of $68.7 Million, a 44% Increase Over Fourth Quarter 2022 Delivered 20% Annual Total Revenue...
Continua a leggere

Turtle Beach Corporation to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR), a leading gaming headset and accessory brand, today announced it will...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php