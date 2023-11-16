Kiromic BioPharma Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Market

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CART—Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (OTC PINK: KRBP) (“Kiromic” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage, fully-integrated biotherapeutics company using its proprietary DIAMOND® artificial intelligence and data mining platform to develop cell therapies with a focus on immuno-oncology, announces it has uplisted the trading of shares of its common stock from the OTC® Pink Market to the OTCQB® Venture Market (OTCQB), effective as of the opening of trading on Friday, November 17, 2023. Following this uplisting, Kiromic will continue to trade under the ticker symbol “KRBP”.





“Following our previously announced plans for the OTCQB market, we are delighted to complete the necessary steps to uplist the trading of our shares, which reflects our commitment to transparency and increasing market visibility. With additional compliance and quality standards, the OTCQB provides enhanced opportunities for our shareholders. We believe this achievement will increase exposure of Kiromic to a broader range of investors,” said Pietro Bersani, Chief Executive Officer of Kiromic.

The OTCQB, operated by OTC Markets Group, Inc., is designed for developing and entrepreneurial companies in the United States and abroad that is committed to providing investors with improved market visibility to enhance trading liquidity. To be eligible for trading on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their financial reporting with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) or OTC Markets Group, Inc., pass a minimum bid price test, maintain audited financials through a PCAOB registered firm, and undergo company verification and management certification on an annual basis.

The OTCQB is operated by the OTC Markets Group and is recognized by the SEC as an established public market providing data that investors need to analyze, value and trade securities.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage, fully integrated biotherapeutics company using its proprietary DIAMOND® artificial intelligence (AI) 2.0 target discovery engine to develop and commercialize cell therapies focusing on immuno-oncology. Kiromic is developing a multi-indication allogeneic cell therapy platform that exploits the natural potency of Gamma Delta T-cells to target solid tumors. Kiromic’s DIAMOND® AI is where data science meets target identification to dramatically compress the years and hundreds of millions of dollars required to develop a live drug. The Company maintains offices in Houston, Texas. To learn more, visit www.kiromic.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Kiromic makes such forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and other federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as: “will,” “potential,” “could,” “can,” “believe,” “intends,” “continue,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “may,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: Kiromic’s ability to achieve its objectives and Kiromic’s financing strategy and availability of funds. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and as detailed from time to time in our other SEC filings. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance, or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements relate only to events as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

Contacts

Kiromic BioPharma

Linda Phelan Dyson, MPH



Global Head, Corporate Communications



ldyson@kiromic.com

281-468-7683

LHA Investor Relations

Tirth T. Patel



tpatel@lhai.com

212-201-6614