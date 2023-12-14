Kirin Group chooses Board, the leader in Intelligent Planning, to complete its financial transformation

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#analytics—Board, the global leader for Intelligent Planning solutions, announced today that Kirin Group, a leading Japanese group operating in Food and beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Life Science, is standardizing its planning processes with Board to transform its finance function and drive better business outcomes.





Kirin Group is known for globally recognized products including Kirin ICHIBAN and Gogo-no-Kocha. It operates in Australia, Southeast Asia, Europe, and North America.

In 2021, Kirin Holding built a new team to lead corporate FP&A efforts and effectively drive the group’s long-term strategic planning. To replace archaic spreadsheet tools, their finance teams selected Board Intelligent Planning platform to unify core performance management processes, including planning, reporting, and analytics—all in a single, scalable solution. Board appears to be the right solution to complete Kirin’s financial transformation.

“Board has played a crucial role part in our process to digitally transform financial planning and reporting. Thanks to its scalability and flexibility, we were able to roll it out to all six main business companies—in only six months,” said Yutaka Ogami, Deputy General Manager of the Finance Department at Kirin. “In the future, we aim to visualize management plans of more business companies and strengthen group-wide monitoring and governance. Our FP&A efforts will contribute to our company’s further growth”

“We are delighted to support Kirin’s Financial transformation with our proven Intelligent Planning Solutions. For over a decade, enterprise finance teams have been working hard at transforming the function from traditional number-cruncher to strategic business partner. With Board, businesses considerably reduce the time spent on non-value-added activities and refocus finance on strategic support and value creation,” said Chikanobu Shinohara, Area General Manager Japan at Board.

