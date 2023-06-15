KIOXIA SSDs Gain Compatibility Approval with Adaptec Host Bus, SmartRAID Adapters from Microchip

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Kioxia Corporation, a world leader in memory solutions, announced that its PCIe® 4.0 NVMe™ and SAS SSDs have been successfully tested for compatibility and interoperability with Microchip Technology Inc. (“Microchip”)’s Adaptec® HBA 1200 Series, SmartHBA 2200 Series host bus adapters (HBAs) and SmartRAID 3200 Series RAID adapters.





As one of the broadest portfolios of SSDs in the industry, KIOXIA drives are available for client PCs, as well as data center, hyperscale and enterprise servers and storage systems. KIOXIA CD6, CD8, and CM6 Series PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs and KIOXIA PM6 and PM7 Series 24G SAS SSDs all successfully completed compatibility testing performed by Microchip.

Microchip’s Smart Storage Adapters bring market-leading performance, capabilities, management and interoperability. They provide design flexibility with the ability to operate NVMe, SAS and SATA storage devices in a single connection, and offer a wide range of Tri-mode HBA solutions, including a 32-port variant.

The overall success of next-generation data center infrastructures is dependent on ecosystem collaboration and interoperability efforts to ensure that current and future products and technologies work together seamlessly. As a leader in enterprise and data center SSDs, Kioxia is committed to driving the industry forward with innovative memory solutions that power the next wave of applications and services.

Related Link:



Kioxia’s Lineup of Enterprise SSDs, Data Center SSDs and Client SSDs



https://www.kioxia.com/en-jp/business/ssd.html

*The Microchip name and Adaptec are trademarks of Microchip Technology Inc. in the U.S.A. and other countries.



*NVMe is a registered or unregistered mark of NVM Express, Inc. in the United States and other countries.



*PCIe is a registered trademark of PCI-SIG.



*Other company names, product names and service names may be trademarks of third-party companies.

About Kioxia

Kioxia is a world leader in memory solutions, dedicated to the development, production and sale of flash memory and solid-state drives (SSDs). In April 2017, its predecessor Toshiba Memory was spun off from Toshiba Corporation, the company that invented NAND flash memory in 1987. Kioxia is committed to uplifting the world with “memory” by offering products, services and systems that create choice for customers and memory-based value for society. Kioxia’s innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH™, is shaping the future of storage in high-density applications, including advanced smartphones, PCs, SSDs, automotive and data centers.

*Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is correct on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

