KIOXIA Demonstrates Flexible Data Placement-Enabled SSD Running RocksDB at 2024 OCP Global Summit

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KIOXIA America, Inc. will be showcasing and demonstrating benefits of a KIOXIA XD Series SSD equipped with Flexible Data Placement (FDP) functionality running the RocksDB database at the Open Compute Project® (OCP®) Global Summit, taking place from October 15-17 in San Jose, CA. The RocksDB database excels in high-performance searches through vast amounts of data and managing history data, and is widely used in generative AI and cloud applications. FDP is a feature defined in the NVM Express® base specification (TP4161) that allows flexible control of data placement within an SSD. By appropriately managing data placement within the SSD, while minimizing changes to host software and device drivers, FDP optimization can enhance performance and extend the lifespan of the SSD.





SSDs follow instructions from host software and device drivers for data storage and erasure. As this process is repeated, data reallocation may occur within the SSD, potentially leading to reduced access speed and unnecessary consumption of flash memory write cycles, especially when data reallocation occurs frequently. Leveraging FDP can help mitigate potential data reallocation, maximizing the performance and lifespan of the SSD.

The demonstration at OCP Global Summit shows FDP functionality in a KIOXIA XD Series Data Center NVMe™ SSD and a KIOXIA developed plugin (a small program that extends functionality in an application) enabling FDP capability, and tested with RocksDB. Thorough testing and evaluation have resulted in approximately three times the lifespan improvement and approximately 1.8 times the performance for the RocksDB application in an FDP-enabled system, compared to a traditional system utilizing conventional SSDs and a file system1.

These achievements will be showcased through a live demonstration at the KIOXIA booth (A7) during the 2024 OCP Global Summit. KIOXIA also plans to release the RocksDB FDP compatibility plugin as an open-source contribution. KIOXIA remains committed to developing and sharing technologies for effective utilization of SSDs and flash memory, contributing to the efficiency of advanced computing infrastructures and data centers in the future.

About KIOXIA America, Inc.

KIOXIA America, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of KIOXIA Corporation, a leading worldwide supplier of flash memory and solid-state drives (SSDs). From the invention of flash memory to today’s breakthrough BiCS FLASH™ 3D technology, KIOXIA continues to pioneer innovative memory, SSD and software solutions that enrich people’s lives and expand society’s horizons. The company’s innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH, is shaping the future of storage in high-density applications, including advanced smartphones, PCs, SSDs, automotive, and data centers. For more information, please visit KIOXIA.com.

© 2024 KIOXIA America, Inc. All rights reserved. Information in this press release, including product pricing and specifications, content of services, and contact information is current and believed to be accurate on the date of the announcement, but is subject to change without prior notice. Technical and application information contained here is subject to the most recent applicable KIOXIA product specifications.

Notes:

1 Performance claim based on testing in a KIOXIA lab environment, as of October 14, 2024. Lifespan measurement based on reduction of Write Amplification Factor (WAF). RocksDB performance improvement based on increase of queries per second.

NVM Express and NVMe are registered or unregistered trademarks of NVM Express, Inc., in the United States and other countries.

Open Compute Project and OCP marks are owned by and used with the permission of the Open Compute Project Foundation.

All other company names, product names and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

