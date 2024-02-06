Kioxia and Western Digital’s Joint Venture To Receive Up To 150 Billion Yen Government Subsidy for Yokkaichi and Kitakami Plants

TOKYO & SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kioxia Corporation and Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) announced today that their joint venture manufacturing facilities at Yokkaichi and Kitakami plants have been approved to receive an up to 150 billion yen subsidy, including facilities that will produce its latest generation of 3D flash memory based on the innovative wafer bonding technology and future generation advanced nodes. The subsidy will be granted under a designated government program aimed at facilitating corporate investment in cutting-edge semiconductor production facilities and securing stable production of semiconductors in Japan. This marks the second time that Kioxia’s and Western Digital’s joint venture manufacturing facilities are receiving this subsidy from the Japanese government. Previously, the joint venture manufacturing facility at Yokkaichi was approved to receive up to 92.9 billion yen subsidy from the Japanese government in 2022.





Leveraging an over 20-year joint venture partnership, Kioxia and Western Digital will continue to enhance the development and production capabilities of cutting-edge flash memory at the Yokkaichi and Kitakami plants in Japan. In addition, the two companies will contribute to the development of semiconductor-related industries and talent.

“We appreciate the support of the Japanese government and will continue to produce cutting-edge flash memory, which is indispensable for technologies that underpin the expanding digital transformation of society. With this subsidy, we will continue to contribute to the advancement of the semiconductor industry and the development of local and domestic economies,” said Nobuo Hayasaka, President and CEO of Kioxia.

David Goeckeler, CEO of Western Digital said, “We thank the Japanese government for their ongoing and unwavering commitment to our joint venture flash memory manufacturing facilities in Japan and our long track record of innovations in the NAND flash industry. This support recognizes the important role of advanced memory and data storage technologies in addressing a diverse and growing set of data-driven applications.”

Kioxia and Western Digital have the longest and most successful joint venture partnership in the semiconductor industry, creating category-defining products such as the 3D flash memory.

About Kioxia

Kioxia is a world leader in memory solutions, dedicated to the development, production and sale of flash memory and solid-state drives (SSDs). In April 2017, its predecessor Toshiba Memory was spun off from Toshiba Corporation, the company that invented NAND flash memory in 1987. Kioxia is committed to uplifting the world with memory by offering products, services and systems that create choice for customers and memory-based value for society. Kioxia’s innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH™, is shaping the future of storage in high-density applications, including advanced smartphones, PCs, SSDs, automotive and data centers.

About Western Digital

Western Digital is on a mission to unlock the potential of data by harnessing the possibility to use it. With Flash and HDD franchises, underpinned by advancements in memory technologies, we create breakthrough innovations and powerful data storage solutions that enable the world to actualize its aspirations. Core to our values, we recognize the urgency to combat climate change and have committed to ambitious carbon reduction goals approved by the Science Based Targets initiative. Learn more about Western Digital and the Western Digital®, SanDisk® and WD® brands at www.westerndigital.com.

