KIOXIA, Aerospike Collaborate to Boost Database Performance

Testing Demonstrates Significant Improvements with Software and Storage Class Memory Capabilities

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KumoScale—KIOXIA America, Inc. today announced that it has collaborated with Aerospike to enhance Aerospike’s Community Edition database – resulting in a 36% increase in application performance compared with the original software without the enhancement by KIOXIA1. Testing was performed with KIOXIA FL6 Series enterprise NVMe® Storage Class Memory (SCM) SSDs with a software enhancement developed by KIOXIA.





The Aerospike database is optimized to run on flash and SSD devices and is capable of providing high throughput and low latency on flash.

“At Aerospike, we appreciate industry collaboration efforts with companies such as KIOXIA to continually improve our products,” noted Aerospike’s Paul Jensen, vice president of Technology and Infrastructure Partners. “In working with KIOXIA and testing the application software patch, we achieved a notable improvement in application performance in our Community Edition database.”

Featuring the KIOXIA SCM solution, XL-FLASH™, the PCIe® 4.0 and NVMe 1.4 -compliant KIOXIA FL6 Series SSDs bridge the gap between DRAM and TLC-based drives, making them well-suited to latency-sensitive use cases such as caching layer, tiering and write logging. Currently, in mass production, dual-port FL6 drives deliver high endurance (60 DWPD2) and are available in capacities up to 3,200 gigabytes3.

“KIOXIA has developed the broadest SSD product portfolio for the data center, and we are committed to creating innovative storage solutions that improve storage latency and application performance,” said Neville Ichhaporia, vice president of SSD marketing and product management, KIOXIA America, Inc. “By collaborating closely with Aerospike, KIOXIA has not only developed a unique and differentiated SSD solution but has also developed and contributed software innovations that unlock substantial application performance improvement on our low latency FL6 Series SCM SSDs.”

Detailed Aerospike testing results will be presented during the KIOXIA keynote address, and a demonstration will be at the KIOXIA booth at next month’s Flash Memory Summit. For more information, please visit www.kioxia.com.

About KIOXIA America, Inc.

KIOXIA America, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of KIOXIA Corporation, a leading worldwide supplier of flash memory and solid-state drives (SSDs). From the invention of flash memory to today’s breakthrough BiCS FLASH™ 3D technology, KIOXIA continues to pioneer innovative memory, SSD, and software solutions that enrich people’s lives and expand society’s horizons. The company’s innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH, is shaping the future of storage in high-density applications, including advanced smartphones, PCs, SSDs, automotive, and data centers. For more information, please visit KIOXIA.com.

© 2022 KIOXIA America, Inc. All rights reserved. Information in this press release, including product pricing and specifications, the content of services, and contact information is current and believed to be accurate on the date of the announcement, but is subject to change without prior notice. Technical and application information contained here is subject to the most recent applicable KIOXIA product specifications.

About Aerospike

The Aerospike Real-time Data Platform enables organizations to act instantly across billions of transactions while reducing server footprint by up to 80 percent. The Aerospike multi-cloud platform powers real-time applications with predictable sub-millisecond performance up to petabyte-scale with five-nines uptime with globally distributed, strongly consistent data. Applications built on the Aerospike Real-time Data Platform fight fraud, provide recommendations that dramatically increase shopping cart size, enable global digital payments, and deliver hyper-personalized user experiences to tens of millions of customers. Customers such as Airtel, Criteo, Experian, Nielsen, PayPal, Snap, Wayfair, and Yahoo rely on Aerospike as their data foundation for the future. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, the company also has offices in London, Bangalore, and Tel Aviv.

Notes:

1: Tested by KIOXIA as of May 2022 with Aerospike-SPDK patch, using Aerospike Community Edition test tool (i.e., 1.5KB, R/W mix workload) and four read requests are batched.

2: DWPD: Drive Write(s) Per Day. One full drive write per day means the drive can be written and re-written to full capacity once a day every day for five years, the stated product warranty period. Actual results may vary due to system configuration, usage and other factors. Read and write speed may vary depending on the host device, read and write conditions, and file size.

3: Definition of capacity: KIOXIA Corporation defines a megabyte (MB) as 1,000,000 bytes, a gigabyte (GB) as 1,000,000,000 bytes and a terabyte (TB) as 1,000,000,000,000 bytes. A computer operating system, however, reports storage capacity using powers of 2 for the definition of 1Gb = 2^30 bits = 1,073,741,824 bits, 1GB = 2^30 bytes = 1,073,741,824 bytes and 1TB = 2^40 bytes = 1,099,511,627,776 bytes and therefore shows less storage capacity. Available storage capacity (including examples of various media files) will vary based on file size, formatting, settings, software and operating system, and/or pre-installed software applications, or media content. Actual formatted capacity may vary.

