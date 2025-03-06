Kinsta wins G2 Best Software Awards for 2025 for WordPress Hosting

Focused on speed, reliability and customer service, Kinsta is recognized as the top WordPress Hosting Provider.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinsta, a managed hosting provider for WordPress powered by Google Cloud Platform, has been named the No. 1 Best WordPress Hosting Provider and No. 8 Best Hosting Software Product by G2 out of the 1379 in that category.

The awards, a part of the Best Web Hosting Software Products category in G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards, are based on 2.8 million verified user reviews covering over 180,000 products and services.

G2 awards validate Kinsta’s unique approach to hosting, which offers speed, flexibility, reliability and unrivaled customer service. Kinsta, which supports more than 120,000 businesses worldwide, brought on over 39,000 new customer sites in 2024 alone. The company is also a strong advocate of the WordPress community through a variety of initiatives.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by G2 as the top WordPress Hosting provider,” said Mark Gavalda, CEO of Kinsta. “The best part of the award is it’s based entirely on real customer reviews — which means the people who actually use Kinsta think we’re doing something right.”

“The award reflects the hard work of the entire Kinsta team,” said Roger Williams, community manager at Kinsta. “Every person at Kinsta works tirelessly to make sure our platform and service is the best for our customers. It aligns with our values of treating people right, serving the customer, delivering quality, recognizing our team as our most valuable asset and always taking the long view.”

About Kinsta

Founded in 2013, Kinsta is one of the fastest-growing cloud hosting providers in the industry and the first to be powered by Google Cloud Platform. It utilizes GCP's lightning-fast Premium Tier network, and clients can choose from 37+ data centers around the globe.

Kinsta holds the highest G2 score of any managed hosting provider or web hosting provider. In 2022, the company was listed under the “Top 100 Fastest Growing Products.” Trustpilot also has over 880 reviews for Kinsta with an average rating of 4.8/5, and G2 has awarded Best Usability, Easiest Admin, and Users Love Us badges to Kinsta.

Kinsta offers 24/7 support 365 days a year – in ten languages – from its team of expert engineers. With its new Application Hosting and Database Hosting services, plus hosting for WordPress that offers support for complex installations such as Bedrock, reverse-proxy configurations, and tools such as SSH and WP-CLI, its entire platform is built with developers in mind.

For more information about Kinsta and its Application Hosting and Database Hosting solutions, visit kinsta.com or email PRforKinsta@bospar.com.

