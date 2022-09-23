Kingsview Partners Rolls out Riskalyze Firmwide to Measure Client Risk and Quantify Suitability

With client acquisition, trusted service, and retention at the forefront, Kingsview deploys Riskalyze to all 40 offices

AUBURN, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Advisor—Riskalyze, the industry-leading, risk-centric wealth management platform serving tens of thousands of financial advisors, today announced Kingsview Partners, a full-service, fee-based investment advisory firm, will deploy Riskalyze across all 40 of their U.S. office locations. Kingsview selected Riskalyze for its best-of-breed risk analytics, which supports clients as they seek to meet their financial goals with appropriate investment allocations.

With uncertainty and volatility blanketing the markets over the past two years, Kingsview found it imperative to supplement its comprehensive suite of services, which encompass estate, retirement, and tax planning.

“We chose Riskalyze to complement our advisors as they select investments for their clients. The power of Riskalyze is the visualization of risk, which helps remove uncertainty about suitability,” said Sean McGillivray, Chief Executive Officer at Kingsview Partners. “Riskalyze’s technology empowers our advisors to build client portfolios that better align with a client’s risk tolerance and investment objectives. Riskalyze has proven itself an industry leader in risk assessment and a fantastic partner to the advisor.”

Kingsview’s rollout of Riskalyze comes on the heels of the launch of Riskalyze Ultimate, which couples the power of firm-wide risk alignment with next-generation compliance analytics for registered investment advisors (RIAs) and independent broker-dealers (IBDs).

“Superior risk analytics should be table stakes for all investors, and Kingsview is at the forefront of equipping their advisors with differentiating technology that drives value for their clients,” said Aaron Klein, CEO at Riskalyze. “Our platform has proven to drive a powerful and consistent client engagement process at scale within firms, supporting accelerated client acquisition and strong client retention. We’re thrilled to stand behind an amazing firm like Kingsview with the tools they need to grow and serve clients at a differentiated level.”

As a result of the partnership, Kingsview’s separately managed accounts (SMA) strategies will be available through the Riskalyze Partner Store.

About Riskalyze

Riskalyze invented the Risk Number®, which powers the world’s first Risk Alignment Platform and was built on top of a Nobel Prize-winning academic framework. Advisors, broker-dealers, RIAs, and asset managers use the Riskalyze platform to create alignment between clients and portfolios, leverage sophisticated analytics to increase the quality of their advice, automate trading and client account management, and access world-class models and research in the Riskalyze Partner Store — all with the mission of empowering the world to invest fearlessly. To learn more, visit www.riskalyze.com.

About Kingsview Partners

Kingsview Partners is an independent fiduciary advisory firm catering to a discerning investor who understands the value of a comprehensive financial solution. Our innovative, curated approach to investing features a team of experts working in lockstep and combining personalized attention to detail with a broad-ranging menu of services and cutting-edge technology.

