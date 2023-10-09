Kingston FURY DDR4 UDIMMs Get a New Look

Kingston FURY Renegade DDR4 RGB & Non-RGB

Kingston FURY Beast DDR4 RGB

Optimized for Intel® XMP and Ready for AMD Ryzen™

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#amdryzen—Kingston FURY, the high-performance division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, announced today the updated new look of Kingston FURY™ Renegade DDR4 memory.









Kingston FURY Renegade DDR4 delivers amazing speeds up to 5333MT/s*1, making it the ultimate choice for power users. The bold two-tone black heat spreaders are on double duty as they not only enhance the look of your build but also manages heat while you’re deep at work or play to ensure optimal performance. For those seeking an extra dose of excitement, Kingston FURY Renegade DDR4 RGB2 boasts a stylish two-tone black heat spreader illuminated by 10 LEDs to create dynamic RGB lighting effects kept in lock-step by Kingston FURY’s patented Infrared Sync Technology™. Beyond its appearance it doesn’t compromise on functionality, offering speeds up to 4600MT/s allowing users to boost frame rates, improve workflow, and edit game play in a flash.

Kingston FURY Renegade DDR4’s release follows the recently redesigned Kingston FURY Beast DDR4 RGB, which also upgrades the style and performance of any system. It features impressive speeds up to 3733MT/s and stunning RGB lighting to complement the sleek black heat spreader. Choose between Intel® XMP Certified & XMP-Ready profiles, Ready for AMD Ryzen™, or go for Plug N Play3 automatic overclocking at 2666MT/s to get the boost you need.

“As we continue to give our users more options to truly make their builds their own, we’ve updated the look of the heat spreaders and added more LEDs to RGB modules,” said Kristy Ernt, DRAM business manager, Kingston. “We’re happy to now offer users these new modules with heat spreaders specifically designed with the Kingston FURY brand identity in mind.”

Kingston FURY Renegade DDR4 memory is available in single module capacities of 8GB-32GB and kits of 2, 4, and 8 with capacities of 16GB–256GB. Kingston FURY Renegade DDR4 RGB and Kingston FURY Beast DDR4 RGB can be further personalized with the Kingston FURY CTRL RGB tool by selecting and customizing one of the 18 built in RGB lighting effects. The Kingston FURY Renegade DDR4 and Kingston FURY Beast DDR4 lines are Ready for AMD Ryzen, and Intel® XMP Certified or XMP Ready, so you’re ready to go with profiles that are optimized for AMD and Intel’s latest chipsets. 100% tested at speed and backed by a limited lifetime warranty and legendary Kingston reliability.

Kingston FURY Renegade DDR4 RGB Features and Specifications:

Stunning RGB Style: Bring your workstation to life with smooth, stunning, RGB lighting effects.

Bring your to life with smooth, stunning, RGB lighting effects. Patented Kingston FURY™ Infrared Sync Technology™: RGB lighting stays synced thanks to Kingston FURY’s Infrared Sync Technology.

RGB lighting stays synced thanks to Kingston FURY’s Infrared Sync Technology. Powerful aluminum heat spreader displays smooth RGB effects: The two-tone black aluminum heat spreader and black PCB highlight the stunning RGB effects to keep your rig running and looking sharp.

The two-tone black aluminum heat spreader and black PCB highlight the stunning RGB effects to keep your rig running and looking sharp. Intel XMP Certified or Ready profiles: Intel Extreme Memory Profile technology makes it possible to overclock with ease. Simply select one of the built-in, hand-tuned profiles in your BIOS to get the benefits of overclocking.

Intel Extreme Memory Profile technology makes it possible to overclock with ease. Simply select one of the built-in, hand-tuned profiles in your BIOS to get the benefits of overclocking. Ready for AMD Ryzen™: Get memory that’s Ready for Ryzen and will seamlessly integrate with your AMD-based system.

Get memory that’s Ready for Ryzen and will seamlessly integrate with your AMD-based system. Capacities: Singles – 8GB, 16GB, 32GB Kits of 2 –16GB, 32GB, 64GB Kits of 4 – 32GB, 64GB, 128GB Kits of 8 – 256GB

Speeds: 3200MT/s, 3600MT/s, 4000MT/s, 4266MT/s, 4600MT/s

3200MT/s, 3600MT/s, 4000MT/s, 4266MT/s, 4600MT/s Latencies: CL16, CL18, CL19

CL16, CL18, CL19 Voltage: 1.35V, 1.4V, 1.5V

1.35V, 1.4V, 1.5V Operating Temperature: 0°C to 70°C

0°C to 70°C Dimensions: 133.35mm x 45.76mm x 8.29mm

Kingston FURY Renegade DDR4 Features and Specifications:

High speeds plus low latencies deliver extreme performance: With speeds up to 5333MT/s paired with quick CL16–CL20 timings to help your AMD- or Intel-based system power through games, video editing, and broadcasting, Kingston FURY Renegade DDR4 is the prime choice to meet demands.

With speeds up to 5333MT/s paired with quick CL16–CL20 timings to help your AMD- or Intel-based system power through games, video editing, and broadcasting, Kingston FURY Renegade DDR4 is the prime choice to meet demands. Intel XMP Certified or Ready: Intel Extreme Memory Profile technology makes it possible to overclock with ease. Select one of the built-in, hand-tuned profiles in your BIOS to get the benefits of overclocking without having to manually adjust the memory timings yourself.

Intel Extreme Memory Profile technology makes it possible to overclock with ease. Select one of the built-in, hand-tuned profiles in your BIOS to get the benefits of overclocking without having to manually adjust the memory timings yourself. Ready for AMD Ryzen: Get memory that’s Ready for Ryzen and will seamlessly integrate with your AMD-based system. A reliable, compatible performance boost for your build.

Get memory that’s Ready for Ryzen and will seamlessly integrate with your AMD-based system. A reliable, compatible performance boost for your build. Intense two-tone black aluminum heat spreader: The two-tone black aluminum heat spreader and black PCB keep your rig running and looking sharp.

The two-tone black aluminum heat spreader and black PCB keep your rig running and looking sharp. Capacities: Singles – 8GB, 16GB, 32GB Kits of 2 –16GB, 32GB, 64GB Kits of 4 – 32GB, 64GB, 128GB Kits of 8 – 256GB

Speeds: 3200MT/s, 3600MT/s, 4000MT/s, 4266MT/s, 4600MT/s, 4800MT/s, 5333MT/s

3200MT/s, 3600MT/s, 4000MT/s, 4266MT/s, 4600MT/s, 4800MT/s, 5333MT/s Latencies: CL16, CL18, CL19, CL20

CL16, CL18, CL19, CL20 Voltage: 1.35V, 1.4V, 1.5V, 1.6V

1.35V, 1.4V, 1.5V, 1.6V Operating Temperature: 0°C to 85°C

0°C to 85°C Dimensions: 133.35mm x 41.98mm x 8.29mm

* Learn more about megatransfers per second – MT/s denotes megatransfers (million transfers) per second and represents the effective data rate (speed) of DDR (Double Data Rate) SDRAM memory in computing. A DDR SDRAM memory module transfers data on the rise and fall of every clock cycle (1 Hz).



Ex: DDR4-3200 (PC4-3200)



Clock Rate: 1600MHz



Data Rate: 3200MT/s



Bandwidth: 25,600 MB/s (25.6 GB/s)

1 The specification of the extreme overclocking modules listed on this page may be beyond the capabilities of your AMD or Intel system hardware. Careful selection of all system components (e.g. CPU, motherboard, PSU) is required to ensure these modules will function as intended. These kits are thoroughly tested and verified in the factory to run at the listed speed for XMP-Profile 1. As a backup, a 2nd XMP profile at a slower clock speed is included so you can still achieve great performance if your system cannot handle the highest speed XMP profile.

As a guide you can find the processors and motherboards Kingston FURY™ used to perform the Intel XMP certification on this page: http://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/gaming/extreme-memory-profile-xmp.html. This is not a guarantee of compatibility in your system configuration. We cannot guarantee compatibility with all systems; these modules should be installed and used at your own risk.

Only select AMD and Intel based motherboards are able to achieve speeds of DDR4-4000 and above. Check motherboard Qualified Vendor Lists (QVL) to verify Renegade high speed support on the motherboard vendor website and/or Intel XMP certified list. Premium system cooling (CPU and case) are required for high-speed memory stability. On Intel platforms, X or K series processors are recommended.

2 Lighting customizable with Kingston FURY CTRL software or with motherboard RGB control software. RGB customization support through third-party software may vary.

3 FURY Plug N Play memory will run in DDR4 systems up to the speed allowed by the manufacturer’s system BIOS. PnP cannot increase the system memory speed faster than is allowed by the manufacturer’s BIOS. FURY Plug N Play DDR4 products support XMP 2.0 specifications so overclocking can also be achieved by enabling the built-in XMP Profile.

