Kingston Digital Launches Enterprise Class NVMe SSD for Data Center Environments

Boot Drive Optimized for Server Applications

PCIe 4.0 NVMe Gen 4×4 Performance

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kingston Digital, Inc., the flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions announced its latest data center SSD, DC2000B, a high-performance PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD optimized for use in high-volume rack-mount servers as an internal boot drive.









Using the latest Gen 4×4 PCIe interface with 112-layer 3D TLC NAND, DC2000B is ideally suited for internal server boot drive applications as well for use in purpose built systems applications where higher performance and reliability are required. DC2000B includes on-board hardware-based power loss protection (PLP), a data protection feature not commonly found on M.2 SSDs. It also includes a new integrated aluminum heatsink that helps to ensure broad thermal compatibility across a wide variety of system designs.

“Whitebox server makers and Tier 1 server OEMs continue to equip their latest generation servers with M.2 sockets for boot purposes as well as internal data caching,” said Cameron Crandall, enterprise SSD business manager, Kingston. “DC2000B was designed to deliver the necessary performance and write endurance to handle a variety of high duty cycle server workloads. Bringing the boot drives internal to the server preserves the valuable front loading drive bays for data storage.”

DC2000B is available in 240GB, 480GB, and 960GB capacities1 and is backed by a limited five-year warranty, free technical support and legendary Kingston reliability. For more information visit kingston.com.

DC2000B PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD Features & Specifications

PCIe 4.0 NVMe Performance: Utilizes PCIe Gen 4×4 lanes for high-performance speeds.

Utilizes PCIe Gen 4×4 lanes for high-performance speeds. On-board Power Loss Protection (PLP): Reduce the possibility of data loss and/or corruption due to unexpected power-off.

Reduce the possibility of data loss and/or corruption due to unexpected power-off. Low Latency and IOPS Consistency: Firmware optimized to deliver low latency and IO consistency for high duty cycle workloads .

Firmware optimized to deliver low latency and IO consistency for high duty cycle workloads Designed for Data Center Environments: Optimized to meet the demands of Server boot applications with low latency and IO consistency as the key design criteria.

Optimized to meet the demands of Server boot applications with low latency and IO consistency as the key design criteria. Form Factor: M.2 2280

M.2 2280 Interface: PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe

PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe Capacities 1 : 240GB, 480GB, 960G

240GB, 480GB, 960G NAND : 3D TLC

: 3D TLC Sequential Read/Write: 240GB – 4500/400 MBs 480GB – 7000/800 MBs 960GB – 7000/1300 MBs

Steady-State 4k Read/Write 2 : 240GB – 260000/18000 IOPS 480GB – 530000/32000 IOPS 960GB – 540000/47000 IOPS

Total Bytes Written (TBW) 3 : 240GB – 175 TBW 480GB – 350 TBW 960GB – 700 TBW

Latency Read (Avg): 240GB – 960GB: 70µs

240GB – 960GB: 70µs Latency Write (Avg): 240GB – 53µs 480GB – 29µs 960GB – 20µs

Power-Loss Protection (Power Caps): Yes

Yes Enterprise SMART tools: Reliability tracking, usage statistics, SSD life remaining, wear leveling, temperature

Reliability tracking, usage statistics, SSD life remaining, wear leveling, temperature Endurance: 240GB — (0.4 DWPD/5yrs) 4 480GB — (0.4 DWPD/5yrs) 4 960GB — (0.4 DWPD/5yrs) 4

Power Consumption: 240GB: Average Read: 2.97W Average Write: 4.02W



Max Read: 3.01W Max Write: 4.09W 480GB: Average Read: 3.22W Average Write: 5.60W



Max Read: 3.29W Max Write: 5.77W 960GB: Average Read: 3.26W Average Write: 7.36W



Max Read: 3.36W Max Write: 7.80W



Storage temperature: -40°C ~ 85°C

-40°C ~ 85°C Operating temperature: 0°C ~ 70°C

0°C ~ 70°C Dimensions: 80mm x 22mm x 8.3mm

80mm x 22mm x 8.3mm Weight: 240GB – 9g 480GB – 10g 960GB – 11g

Vibration non-operating: 20G Peak (10–2000Hz)

20G Peak (10–2000Hz) MTBF: 2 million hours

2 million hours Warranty/support5: Limited 5-year warranty with free technical support

1 Some of the listed capacity on a Flash storage device is used for formatting and other functions and thus is not available for data storage. As such, the actual available capacity for data storage is less than what is listed on the products. For more information, go to Kingston’s Flash Guide at kingston.com/flashguide. 2 Measurement taken once the workload has reached steady state but including all background activities required for normal operation and data reliability. 3 Total Bytes Written (TBW) is derived from the JEDEC Client Workload (JESD219A). 4 Drives Writes Per Day (DWPD) derived from the JEDEC Enterprise Workload (JESD219A). 5 Limited warranty based on 5 years or “Percentage Used” which can be found using the Kingston SSD Manager (Kingston.com/SSDManager). For NVMe SSDs, a new unused product will show a Percentage Used value of 0, whereas a product that reaches its warranty limit will show a Percentage Used value of greater than or equal to one hundred (100). See Kingston.com/wa for detail.

Kingston can be found on:

YouTube

Instagram

Facebook

LinkedIn

TikTok

X

Kingston Is With You

About Kingston Digital, Inc.

From big data, to laptops and PCs, to IoT-based devices like smart and wearable technology, to design-in and contract manufacturing, Kingston helps deliver the solutions used to live, work and play. The world’s largest PC makers and cloud-hosting companies depend on Kingston for their manufacturing needs, and our passion fuels the technology the world uses every day. We strive beyond our products to see the bigger picture, to meet the needs of our customers and offer solutions that make a difference. To learn more about how Kingston Is With You, visit Kingston.com.

Editor’s Note: For additional information or evaluation units, please contact PR Team, Kingston Technology Company, Inc. 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, 714-435-2600 (Voice). Press images can be found in Kingston’s press room kingston.com/company/press/

Kingston and the Kingston logo are registered trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation. IronKey is a registered trademark of Kingston Digital, Inc. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Shealyn Toruno



Kingston Digital, Inc.



714-435-2600



PR@kingston.com