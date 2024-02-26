Kingston Digital Introduces New Canvas React V60 SD Card

Designed for professional photographers

High capacities up to 1TB

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KingstonFURY–Kingston Digital, Inc., the flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announced it is shipping the Canvas React Plus V60 SD memory card. The latest addition expands the Canvas React family of memory cards tailored for UHS-II photography enthusiasts. The new V60 SD card is crafted for both passionate photographers and cost-conscious budding creatives, offering speeds up to 280MB/s1 and storage capacities reaching 1TB2, transforming the way photographers capture and store their digital portfolio.









Photographers know that a camera’s performance hinges on its memory card. The Canvas React Plus V60 SD card elevates this performance, enabling photographers to capture fast-action shots and 4K Ultra HD videos smoothly, without lag or interruptions. Its standout feature is the exceptional write speed of up to 150MB/s, allowing for clear, precise captures in burst mode or continuous shooting, and ensuring superior performance for 4K video at higher frames per second (fps) than UHS-I. This eliminates the wait time for camera buffering, guaranteeing a seamless creative process and enhanced workflow efficiency.

In addition to its impressive speeds, the Canvas React Plus V60 SD card offers generous storage capacities up to 1TB. This means photographers can now carry their entire portfolio in one convenient and compact package, eliminating the need to switch memory cards frequently. Professionals can now store thousands of high-resolution images and videos, providing peace of mind and convenience while on assignments or during travel.

“Kingston offers a range of storage solutions for the everyday photographer to professional videographers, said Carissa Blegen, flash product manager, Kingston. “By introducing the Canvas React Plus V60 SD card, we’ve addressed the demands of users transitioning to UHS-II, enabling them to capture and store their work with exceptional speeds and generous storage space, all at an affordable price.”

Kingston’s Canvas React Plus V60 SD cards are available in capacities from 128GB-1TB and are backed by a lifetime warranty, free technical support and legendary Kingston reliability. For more information, visit www.kingston.com.

Canvas React Plus V60 SD Card Features and Specifications:

Capacities 2 : 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Standard/Class : Class 10, UHS-II, U3, V60

: Class 10, UHS-II, U3, V60 Performance1: 280/100MB/s Read/Write (128GB)

280/150MB/s Read/Write (256GB-1TB)

Dimensions: 24mm x 32mm x 2.1mm

24mm x 32mm x 2.1mm Operating Temperature: -25°C to 85°C

-25°C to 85°C Storage Temperature: -40°C~85°C

-40°C~85°C Warranty: lifetime warranty, free technical support

1 Based on internal testing performance will vary based on host device. Advertised speeds require Kingston MobileLite Plus Reader and compatible UHS-II host device. Backwards compatible with UHS-I devices.



2 Some of the listed capacity on a Flash storage device is used for formatting and other functions and thus is not available for data storage. As such, the actual available capacity for data storage is less than what is listed on the products. For more information, go to Kingston’s Flash Memory Guide.

Canvas React Plus V60 SD Card Part Number Capacity SDR2V6/128GB 128GB SDR2V6/256GB 256GB SDR2V6/512GB 512GB SDR2V6/1TB 1TB

Kingston can be found on:

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Kingston Is With You

About Kingston Digital, Inc.

From big data, to laptops and PCs, to IoT-based devices like smart and wearable technology, to design-in and contract manufacturing, Kingston helps deliver the solutions used to live, work and play. The world’s largest PC makers and cloud-hosting companies depend on Kingston for their manufacturing needs, and our passion fuels the technology the world uses every day. We strive beyond our products to see the bigger picture, to meet the needs of our customers and offer solutions that make a difference. To learn more about how Kingston Is With You, visit Kingston.com.

Editor’s Note: For additional information, evaluation units or executive interviews, please contact PR Team, Kingston Technology Company, Inc. 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, 714-435-2600 (Voice). Press images can be found in Kingston’s press room kingston.com/company/press/

Kingston and the Kingston logo are registered trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation. IronKey is a registered trademark of Kingston Digital, Inc. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

PR Team



Kingston Digital, Inc.



714-435-2600



PR@kingston.com