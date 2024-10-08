Kingfisher Steps Towards Data-driven Growth With Fivetran Automated Data Integration

With Fivetran, Kingfisher is able to deploy new data pipeline in one hour, replacing 3-6 months of manual data engineering workload

OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fivetran, the global leader in data movement, today announced that it has been selected to accelerate data operations for international home improvement company, Kingfisher. Fivetran’s automated data movement platform enables Kingfisher to ingest Google Analytics data into its group data platform, creating a single source of truth to support its strategic growth.





Parent company to brands such as B&Q, Screwfix and TradePoint, Kingfisher operates across eight countries and employs over 78,000 people. It offers home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals across more than 2,000 stores and online. With over a billion customer visits per annum across its e-commerce touchpoints, Kingfisher wanted to achieve a 360-degree view of customer journeys across its brands, captured in Google Analytics (GA4) data.

Fivetran – offering 99.9 percent uptime and one-minute sync frequencies – seamlessly integrates GA4 data into Kingfisher’s group data platform that is built on top of Databricks. This reliable and secure data access empowers business decision-makers to optimise the customer experience and create new cross-sell and up-sell opportunities.

“Customer data is the lifeblood of our operations, and Fivetran allows us to unlock greater agility and reliability within this data, while alleviating manual data management burden on our employees,” said Adrian Daniel, Group Data Platform Director at Kingfisher. “Fivetran proved itself from the get-go. What would have taken our team between three to six months to build was set up with Fivetran in just an hour. This fast and secure data will support us in our mission to help make better homes accessible for everyone.”

“Kingfisher is on an ambitious modernisation path, and the introduction of automated data flows will help the company supercharge these efforts,” said Rachel Thornton, CMO at Fivetran. “From saving data engineering resources to giving decision-makers a single view of vital customer data, Kingfisher’s new Fivetran-powered data pipeline will act as a strategic level for efficiency and growth.”

