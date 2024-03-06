Duty-free Retailer Deploys 8×8 SMS API to Optimize E-commerce Operations and Cuts Operational Costs by 30%

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud contact center, unified communications, and Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider, today announced that King Power Corporation has integrated 8×8’s SMS API solution into their e-commerce platform to enhance customer experiences while effectively reducing operational costs by 30% by driving efficiency and cost savings.





King Power Corporation, one of the largest duty-free retailers in the world, sought a strategic partner to optimize its e-commerce operations by elevating customer and employee communication experiences. Additionally, the company needed a communications solution that provided scalable and cost-effective support. King Power Corporation selected the 8×8 SMS API, enabling it to efficiently reach customers anywhere, anytime by automating notifications, one-time passwords, reminders, and alerts.

Since deploying the 8×8 SMS API, King Power Corporation has experienced improvements in SMS delivery rates. Further, King Power Corporation has optimized its e-commerce platform by facilitating smoother processing of orders, customer verifications, and timely SMS notifications through its e-commerce platform.

“King Power Corporation currently sends SMS messages to over 850,000 customers annually,” said Boonthavee Jarudomrongsak, VP of Digital Delivery Management at King Power Corporation. “With 8×8, we are able to provide our customers with an elevated e-commerce experience they want and have come to expect from King Power Corporation, both on our website and the app.”

“Customers expect a high level of customer service when interacting with e-commerce providers, which is why it’s so important that we provide companies the communications tools they need to meet these customer expectations,” said Stephen Hamill, General Manager, CPaaS at 8×8, Inc. “At 8×8, we remain committed to delivering cutting-edge communication solutions that empower businesses to achieve their operational objectives efficiently and drive impressive cost-savings initiatives such as King Power Corporation was able to achieve.”

8×8 CPaaS, which includes SMS, messaging apps, voice, and video interaction, serves as a key enabler of business communications and customer experience in an ever-evolving digital transformation. 8×8 CPaaS is part of the 8×8 integrated cloud contact center and unified communication platform, which includes contact center, business phone, team chat, video meetings, and SMS capabilities.

About 8×8 Inc.

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading software as a service provider of 8×8 XCaaS™ (Experience Communications as a Service™), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and SMS solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8×8 uniquely eliminates the silos between unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and contact center as a service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8×8.com, or follow 8×8 on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

