Kinetic’s eGaming Tournament Thrills 150 Hazard Community Technical College Students

HAZARD, Ky.–Kinetic, a leading provider of affordable residential and small business internet, sponsored an eGaming tournament Oct. 15 at Hazard Community Technical College (HCTC) for 150 students. Partnering with Kentucky Rolling Video Games, a mobile video game theater, the tournament featured Kinetic's 99.9%* reliable internet, allowing players to compete for 20-minute intervals on various Mario Kart™ tracks.









The event was a resounding success, highlighting the important benefits of high-speed internet in educational settings. It also provided students with opportunities to engage in modern, tech-driven activities in alignment with the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) values.

“ One of the key missions of KCTCS is access to education for all Kentuckians. Reliable high-speed internet is a critical component of our ability to ensure this access,” said Dr. Ryan Quarles, KCTCS president. “ eGaming events like this tournament hosted by Kinetic are a fun and exciting way to get our students involved and reiterate the importance of reliable broadband service in all communities of our state.”

With more than 61% of Americans engaging in online video games, gaming goes beyond the free-time hobby it once was and has grown to be a daily activity. Kinetic’s commitment is more than just providing internet services; it’s ensuring that gamers have the best possible online experiences, creating opportunities for community engagement, and supporting educational initiatives.

“ At Kinetic, we are dedicated to enhancing educational experiences through reliable internet connectivity in our rural communities,” said Susan Schraibman, Kinetic’s Kentucky operations president. “ It’s an incredible opportunity to partner with our local technical institution and customer to contribute in an engaging and fun way with our next generation of technical leaders.”

Across Hazard, 15,000 residents are eligible to receive Kinetic’s ultra-fast internet to their homes, small businesses, and schools. HCTC is one example of an educational institution benefiting from Kinetic’s fiber availability providing better access to learning resources and enhanced educational experiences for students and staff.

“ High-quality broadband access in rural areas is essential for empowering our students and improving our educational offerings,” said Dr. Jennifer Lindon, president and chief executive officer of Hazard Community & Technical College. “ It enhances learning and offers opportunities like this. Gaming is a valuable way to foster community among our students.”

Across its 18-state footprint, Kinetic is committed to local events and opportunities to bring communities together. Earlier this year Kinetic announced a partnership with Lexington’s Gatton Park by providing free Wi-Fi connectivity throughout the 10+ acre recreational park in a $1.5 million, multi-year deal.

To learn more about Kinetic, or to see if you’re eligible for Kinetic in your area, please visit our website at GoKinetic.com.

About Kinetic: Kinetic, a Windstream company, offers fiber-based broadband to residential and small business customers in 18 states. The company’s quality-first approach connects customers to new opportunities and possibilities by delivering a full suite of advanced communications services. Kinetic is one of three brands managed by Windstream. The company also offers managed cloud communications and security services to mid-to-large enterprises and government entities across the U.S. as well as customized wavelength and dark fiber solutions to carriers, content providers and hyperscalers in the U.S. and Canada. Windstream is a privately held company headquartered in Little Rock, Ark. Additional information about Kinetic is available at GoKinetic.com or windstream.com.

