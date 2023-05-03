Kinetic to Sponsor Combat Veterans Benefit Ride

May 6 Event to Showcase ‘Veterans Helping Veterans’

YADKINVILLE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–High-speed fiber broadband provider Kinetic is proud to help sponsor a benefit motorcycle ride in which several hundred U.S. combat veterans raise money to support other veterans.

The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association ride, organized by the Yadkinville chapter, will run with a police escort from Wilkesboro to Statesville starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6. The 53-mile ride, in its 15th year, typically attracts 400 to 600 riders from nearly a dozen states.

“ As a 501(c)(3) charity that relies solely on the financial and material support of others, we’re very grateful to Kinetic for its sponsorship,” said CVMA Chapter 15-5 executive officer and Marine Corps veteran Dan Pratt. “ Kinetic has been very generous to our organization for the last three years, which has equipped us to meet a number of vital needs for veterans and their families in the communities where we live and serve in central North Carolina.”

This year’s ride is expected to raise more than $15,000 for local veterans.

The money helps provide whatever is needed to improve veterans’ lives, the CVMA chapter says. This includes tangible help such as medical equipment, wheelchair ramps, groceries and clothing and intangible help such as job placement and other support services.

“ It’s vital to support the health and well-being of veterans and their families, and frankly to promote recognition and remembrance of the achievements and sacrifices of those who served our country in combat and in peace,” said Kinetic North Carolina operations President Stacy Hale.

“ Kinetic is proud to be a champion of combat veterans and a military-friendly employer that supports active and retired service members and their families from all military branches,” Hale said. “ We believe that by employing and sustaining members of the military — basically by doing the right thing for our veterans — we show that the work these patriots have done, and continue to do, on behalf of our country and the communities within it is greatly valued and truly appreciated.”

May is Military Appreciation Month. Holidays celebrated this month include Memorial Day, May 29; Armed Forces Day, May 20, and Military Spouse Appreciation Day, May 12, the Friday before Mother’s Day.

“ After all that veterans and their families have sacrificed, after all that they have been willing to give for both this nation and their local communities, it is crucial that we give more than just thanks and to support the military wherever and whenever they need us,” Hale said.

To learn more about the chapter, visit its webpage. To learn about the benefit ride, visit cvmaride.com.

