Kinetic Technologies Introduces Novel OptiComp™ Frequency Control Method 2.4MHz, 3A Buck-Switching Regulator

KTB8400: Step-Down Regulator Features Fast Transient Response and Lowest Variation in Switching Frequency for Noise Sensitive Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Power management leader, Kinetic Technologies, is expanding its DC-DC Conversion portfolio with the introduction of KTB8400 OptiComp™ buck switching regulator. OptiComp is a unique architecture that combines the best attributes of the leading DC-DC control methods into a single design. It features fast transient response, ultra-low variation switching frequency across the load range, high efficiency and integrated compensation. KTB8400 is ideal for a variety of applications including CPU/GPU core, DSP, DDR memory, VIO, and sensor/analog power.

OptiComp’s highly controlled switching frequency avoids the common problems with popular architectures wherein light-load operation introduces unwanted EMI and increased output voltage ripple. KTB8400 is I2C programmable for output voltages in the 0.6V to 3.345V range. It features soft-start and DVS with multiple programmable ramp rates as well as programmable forced-PWM and auto-skip light load modes. Protection features include soft-start, over-current, short-circuit, under/over VIN, and thermal shutdown.

“OptiComp is a significant new addition to the DC-DC industry,” says Jan Nilsson, Chief Technical Officer at Kinetic Technologies. “It brings the best advantages of Voltage Mode, Current Mode and Constant On-Time architectures into a single high-performance IC, providing ultra-fast transient response, ultra-low variation in switching frequency without sacrificing small size, high efficiency and protection features. Up until now, it was commonplace in the industry where OEM designers were forced to prioritize transient response, fixed frequency or high efficiency, and then select the control method which provided the key specification while sacrificing the others. OptiComp is a game changer, using a patented PLL control scheme to combine all the strengths together in a single design.”

Key applications for the KTB8400 include Industrial Electronics, Sensors, Mobile Electronics, IoT Devices, Drones, Gaming Consoles and Accessories.

KTB8400 is available now. Visit Kinetic Technologies for more information.

Product features include:

2.5 to 5.5V Input Voltage Range

0.6 to 3.345V Programmable Option for V OUT 6.25mV steps below 1.39375V 15mV steps above 1.44V

3.0A Output Current

±1% Accuracy at TA = +25°C ±2.5% over line/load/temp/setting

Fast Transient Response

Fast PLL Loop with Accurate Switching Frequency Over Load-Changes

Dynamic Voltage Scaling (DVS) with 8 Ramp Rates

90% Peak Efficiency at V OUT = 1.136V

= 1.136V 2.4MHz with Auto-Skip at Light Loads Programmable Forced-PWM Mode

46µA Typ. No-Load Supply Current in Skip Mode

Tiny External Components L = 330 or 470nH (2012 or 2016 metric size) C IN = 10µF (0402), C OUT = 2x22µF (2x0402)

Soft Start, Over-Current, Short-Circuit, Under/Over VIN, Thermal Shutdown Protection

1MHz I 2 C Interface

C Interface -40°C to 85°C Operating Temperature Range

15-bump Pb-free WLCSP (0.4mm pitch) 1.340 x 2.045mm (0.6mm height)



About Kinetic Technologies

Kinetic Technologies designs, develops and markets proprietary high-performance analog and mixed-signal power and protection semiconductors across consumer, communications, industrial, automotive and enterprise markets, to deliver protected solutions tolerant of real-world fault conditions. The company’s product sit “Behind Every Port™”, deliver solutions to not only provide, protect, regulate, and monitor power consumed by analog and digital semiconductors and other electronic loads, but to also switch, transform and protect high resolution video, audio and data signals. Kinetic Technologies develops application-specific products that solve audio-video interface, protection, and power management needs across smartphones, tablets and wearables, as well as serving a wide range of industrial, automotive and enterprise solutions. Kinetic Technologies, a Cayman Corporation, has R&D centers in Silicon Valley and Asia, with operations and logistics based in Asia. For more information, please visit http://www.kinet-ic.com/.

*The Kinetic Technologies logo is a trademark of Kinetic Technologies. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are the property of their respective holders.

Media contact: Robert Bendz

Phone: +1-408-746-9000 x116

Email: rbendz@kinet-ic.com