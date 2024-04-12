Kinetic Ribbon Cutting in Cabarrus County as Kinetic Construction brings Mount Pleasant up to Fiber Fast Internet Speeds

Kinetic recently completed fiber optic construction in the Mount Pleasant, N.C., community

This project collectively brings fiber optic internet to 1,257 households, increasing availability to high-speed broadband internet to 44% of the community.

Members in attendance included Mount Pleasant Mayor Tony Lapish and Kinetic North Carolina Operations President Stacy Hale.

MOUNT PLEASANT, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kinetic, a leading high-speed broadband internet provider, is pleased to announce the completion of its fiber broadband internet construction in Mount Pleasant, N.C. To commemorate this milestone, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on April 12, 2024, at Kinetic’s central location in downtown Mount Pleasant.





Kinetic’s commitment to bridging the digital divide and providing fast fiber internet to communities is exemplified by the completion of this project. Kinetic successfully equipped 1,257 households in Mount Pleasant with fiber internet, representing an impressive 44% coverage of the town.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will mark the official launch of Kinetic’s fiber broadband internet service in Mount Pleasant. Residents can now enjoy lightning-fast internet speeds, seamless streaming, and enhanced connectivity for their homes and businesses. This significant infrastructure development will undoubtedly contribute to the town’s economic growth, educational opportunities, and overall quality of life.

“ We are thrilled to celebrate the completion of our fiber broadband internet construction in Mount Pleasant,” Kinetic North Carolina Operations President Stacy Hale said. “ Kinetic is dedicated to providing reliable and high-speed internet access to communities, and we are proud to have achieved this milestone. We thank the residents of Mount Pleasant for their patience during the construction process and look forward to delivering exceptional internet services to their doorsteps.”

Attendees at today’s event witnessed the official unveiling of the fiber broadband infrastructure and learned about the benefits it brings to the community.

Kinetic remains committed to expanding its next-generation network across the region, ensuring that more communities have access to reliable and high-speed internet services. With a focus on bridging the digital divide, Kinetic continues to play a vital role in empowering individuals, businesses, and educational institutions with the tools they need to thrive in the digital age.

“ I want to applaud Kinetic for their efforts to bring high speed fiber internet to the town of Mount Pleasant,” state Sen. Paul Newton (R-Cabarrus) said in a written statement. “ As a Kinetic customer, I can’t emphasize enough the positive impact fiber makes in the lives of those who have access to Kinetic’s high-speed internet. This new infrastructure provides internet capable of supporting work, school and the everyday needs of our community.”

Households and businesses may visit GoKinetic.com to find out if they are eligible for a speed upgrade and learn how Kinetic can meet their needs. They can also visit or call the Kinetic Connection Center retail store at 250 N First Street in Albemarle or call them to set up an appointment at 704-722-3355.

Kinetic’s Mount Pleasant fiber project is part of a $2 billion multiyear capital investment strategy by Kinetic to dramatically expand gigabit fiber service across the company’s 18-state footprint.

Kinetic’s superfast, reliable fiber connections in Cabarrus County empower residential customers to gig speeds to navigate the internet safely from home with no lag times while they work, participate in virtual classrooms, or stream entertainment services. Businesses from small to enterprise size can take advantage of the fiber-backed network to deploy solutions that make their companies more efficient and profitable such as OfficeSuite UC® and SD-WAN.

About Kinetic: Kinetic, a Windstream company, offers fiber-based broadband to residential and small business customers in 18 states. The company’s quality-first approach connects customers to new opportunities and possibilities by delivering a full suite of advanced communications services. Kinetic is one of three brands managed by Windstream. The company also offers managed cloud communications and security services to mid-to-large enterprises and government entities across the U.S. as well as customized wavelength and dark fiber solutions to carriers, content providers and hyperscalers in the U.S. and Canada. Windstream is a privately held company headquartered in Little Rock, Ark. Additional information about Kinetic is available at GoKinetic.com or windstream.com.

