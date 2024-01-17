Kinetic Named Among ‘Best Internet Providers’ by Forbes Home for Second Consecutive Year

Forbes Home also recognized Kinetic’s fiber internet as among ‘The Best Fiber Internet Providers’ in 2023 and 2024





LITTLE ROCK, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forbes Home, a division of Forbes that aims to help homeowners make smart financial decisions for their homes, has named Kinetic one of the “10 Best Internet Providers of 2024” for the second consecutive year.

Forbes Home says Kinetic’s customer and customer-support ratings are “great” and notes the company’s annual contract-free fiber and DSL internet services have no data caps. Kinetic also has a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Forbes Home’s ratings and analysis of consumer products are “independent and objective,” the magazine says.

“ Our reviews and ‘best’ rankings are created using strict, published methodologies and are driven solely by the editorial team in concert with industry professionals as needed,” it says in its Editorial Policies section. “ Content is informed by in-depth research, independent data gathering, analysis and expert insights.”

In acknowledging the award, Kinetic President Jeff Small said, “ We’re incredibly honored to be recognized as one of the ‘Best Internet Providers’ by Forbes Home, a distinguished segment of Forbes Media.”

“ This accolade reflects Kinetic’s unwavering commitment to delivering quality internet services and our dedication to providing unparalleled customer service,” he said. “ We extend our gratitude to Forbes Home for acknowledging our efforts, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to elevating the standards of high-speed internet for our communities.”

Analysis and scoring for this award are tied to customer reviews, customer support options, pricing, plan features, nationwide availability and an expert score, according to Forbes Home.

To learn more, visit GoKinetic.com or call Kinetic toll free at 866-445-8084.

About Kinetic: Kinetic by Windstream is a business unit of Windstream Holdings, a privately held communications and software company. Kinetic provides premium broadband, entertainment and security services through an enhanced fiber network to consumers and businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. The company also offers managed communications services, including SD-WAN and UCaaS, and high-capacity bandwidth and transport services to businesses across the U.S. Additional information is available at GoKinetic.com.

