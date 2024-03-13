Kinetic Continues Gigabit Internet Expansion in Grant County

Kinetic began second fiber expansion project in Grant County, Ark., bringing fiber internet to an additional 2,100 locations

This $8.2 million project is part of the FCC’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund program, bringing fast, reliable internet to rural communities

Fiber construction in the Poyen area expected to be complete Summer 2024

SHERIDAN, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arkansas high-speed internet provider, Kinetic, has started construction on a second fiber broadband expansion project in Grant County, Ark.





This project, part of the FCC’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) program, will bring fiber internet service to more than 2,100 locations in the county, including areas around the community of Poyen. Kinetic was awarded $8.2 million through the RDOF program for the fiber expansion project.

In addition to our Arkansas teams, Kinetic also brought in construction technicians from Nebraska and Iowa who spent nearly three weeks in Grant County installing fiber and conduit tubing. Work in the Poyen area is expected to be complete by the end of June.

“ This is a tremendous opportunity for Grant County and Arkansas citizens,” said Grant County Judge Randy Pruitt. “ The quality of services provided by Kinetic and their team of construction experts are foundational to bring us internet technology equipped to handling the evolving demands of the digital world.”

In 2023, Kinetic completed a $27.8 million fiber construction project in Grant County in partnership with the State of Arkansas, bringing gigabit-speed internet service to more than 7,500 locations via more than 300 miles of fiber. Kinetic invested more than $17 million in the project with the state contributing $10.8 million through the federal American Rescue Plan Act administered through the Arkansas Rural Connect program.

“ I know the value high-speed internet brings to growing Arkansas communities and ultimately the State,” said Jeff Small, Kinetic president and a Little Rock resident. “ I firmly believe every fellow Arkansan should have access to high-speed internet. We look forward to seeing Kinetic gigabit internet empower the people of Grant County in ways that were never before possible.”

As a local Arkansas company, with roots that started in Grant County with Grant County Telephone, Kinetic’s service will enable residents and businesses in Grant County to enjoy gigabit speeds and improved reliability for a multitude of opportunities in education, healthcare, and economic growth.

Kinetic extends our gratitude toward the local communities and our customers for their patience and support as we work toward enhancing their digital connectivity.

About Kinetic

Kinetic, a Windstream company, offers fiber-based broadband to residential and small business customers in 18 states. The company’s quality-first approach connects customers to new opportunities and possibilities by delivering a full suite of advanced communications services. Kinetic is one of three brands managed by Windstream. The company also offers managed cloud communications and security services to mid-to-large enterprises and government entities across the U.S. as well as customized wavelength and dark fiber solutions to carriers, content providers and hyperscalers in the U.S. and Canada. Windstream is a privately held company headquartered in Little Rock, Ark. Additional information about Kinetic is available at GoKinetic.com or windstream.com.

Category: Kinetic

Contacts

Victoria Carman, victoria.carman@windstream.com

Tish Kemp, tisha.kemp@windstream.com