Kinetic by Windstream Selects RouteThis Certify to Unleash Flawless WiFi for Home Networks Across U.S.

— RouteThis Certify empowers Kinetic to improve customer experience, reduce churn and decrease costs for greater profitability —

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FIBER CONNECT – RouteThis Inc., the leading provider of in-home WiFi troubleshooting and connectivity CX solutions for internet service providers (ISPs) and smart home brands, today announced that Kinetic by Windstream has selected the RouteThis Certify platform to enable the highest Quality of Experience (QoE) across the rapidly expanding fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) install base. The intuitive software guides Kinetic technicians to install an optimized WiFi network, delivering flawless WiFi on every device, in every room, from day one.





As a provider of premium broadband services throughout 18 U.S. states, Kinetic by Windstream believes that the customer experience begins with a seamless installation. The company chose RouteThis Certify for all new home network installations, as well as support visits, to optimize WiFi connectivity for peak QoE, thereby improving overall customer satisfaction, decreasing churn and reducing repeat truck rolls.

RouteThis Certify provides field technicians a simple, streamlined solution that guides optimized in-home WiFi installations and certifies delivery of expected speeds and services, on any customer premises equipment (CPE) device. Utilizing intelligent workflow, the Certify platform makes it possible to deliver the best network experience possible, regardless of any challenges a technician may face during an installation or support call.

“Working with RouteThis provides us greater reliability, visibility and consistency in our home WiFi network installation and support processes to ensure that all of our customers receive the speed, reliability and security they need,” said Barry Bishop, senior vice president of field operations, Kinetic by Windstream. “The Certify platform empowers our field technicians with the tools they need to deliver exceptional high-speed internet, without exceptions.”

“With the ability to revolutionize WiFi installation and support, Windstream is well positioned to be number one in ISP customer experience,” said Jason Moore, co-founder and chief executive officer of RouteThis. “RouteThis Certify allows Kinetic customers to enjoy optimized WiFi on every device throughout the home, while enabling Windstream to amplify their competitive edge by increasing customer satisfaction, reducing costs and increasing average revenue per user.”

Kinetic by Windstream selected RouteThis Certify following a month-long field trial that resulted in a 25 percent reduction in repeat truck rolls during the first week alone. Additionally, the platform’s visual performance features provided technicians with valuable data that expands opportunities for additional services, including mesh network upgrades, that aid in delivering the best possible customer experience. To learn more, visit www.routethis.com/certify.

About RouteThis

RouteThis is transforming WiFi support by using in-home consumer devices and machine learning to empower ISPs and Smart Home brands to solve connectivity issues. Based in Ontario, Canada, RouteThis offers unique, CPE-agnostic software solutions and remote service platforms used by telcos, service providers and technology companies across the globe. Visit RouteThis.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

