Kinetic Business Partners with PGA TOUR’s Barbasol Championship for Fourth Year

Partnership will bring world-class technology solutions to professional golf event

LEXINGTON, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kinetic Business, a leading provider of advanced network communications, has partnered for a fourth year with Barbasol Championship as the official fiber internet, streaming and technology solutions partner for a premier golf tournament at Champions at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville July 13-16.





Like any PGA TOUR event, the Barbasol drives tourism and business development to the central Kentucky region. It is estimated that the Barbasol Championship generates more than $20 million annually in economic impact to the Commonwealth of Kentucky. This year’s purse is nearly $4 million.

Kinetic Business will showcase tech solutions backed by fiber internet by providing broadcast capabilities for the tournament, as well as complimentary Wi-Fi for those attending. Additionally, Kinetic Business will stream the tournament live over the same fiber backbone for guests in all hospitality areas.

“ Our partnership with Kinetic Business provides the Barbasol Championship with a seamless fan and player experience,” said tournament director Darren Nelson. “ The technology provided by Kinetic Business allows fans to watch professional golf on television and guests on site to have an enhanced experience.”

Kinetic is currently involved in a multi-year $2 billion fiber investment across its 18-state footprint. As a result of its multi-state network expansion, the company either has or will have fiber in every county it serves in Kentucky over the next couple of years. From 2019 through 2022, the company invested $307 million in the Commonwealth. Kinetic is committed to bring faster speeds to more people in under-connected communities and will soon be the nation’s largest provider of 8 Gig home internet

“ We’re proud to partner with the PGA Tour and elevate the guest experience for the Barbasol Championship again,” said Brian Harman, president of Kinetic Business operations in Kentucky. “ Kinetic team members live and work in this community, and we’re committed to supporting our neighboring businesses with innovative solutions and personal support that will help them do what they do best… even better. Many of the solutions that fans and players will use at this tournament are available to businesses in the Lexington area.”

In addition to a fiber-backed network, Kinetic Business offers a full range of solutions including scalable and reliable connectivity, communication tools to enable remote work and boost productivity, and network and security services to help businesses deliver a great customers experience.

To learn more about Kinetic Business, please visit kineticbusiness.com.

To learn more about the Barbasol Championship, please visit barbasolchampionship.com

About Kinetic Business

Kinetic by Windstream is a business unit of Windstream, a privately held communications and software company. Kinetic provides premium broadband, entertainment and security services through an enhanced fiber network and 5G fixed wireless service to consumers and businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. The company also offers managed communications services, including SD-WAN and UCaaS, and high-capacity bandwidth and transport services to businesses across the U.S. Additional information is available at KineticBusiness.com. Follow us on Twitter at @GoKineticBiz.

About the Barbasol Championship

The 2023 Barbasol Championship is a PGA TOUR event that will be played July 13-16, 2023, at Champions at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky, a suburb of Lexington. Champions is an Arthur Hills designed golf course conveniently located one hour from Cincinnati and Louisville. The Barbasol Championship provides its winner with 300 FedEx Cup Points and a two-year PGA TOUR exemption and a trip to the PGA Championship. The 2022 winner of the Barbasol Championship was Trey Mullinax.

