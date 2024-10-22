Kinetic Business Launches Fiber and Voice Services for Small and Midsized Businesses, Schools and Libraries

Feature-rich, budget-friendly bundles offer SMB organizations access to high-speed internet, voice and support that meets the standards of even the largest enterprises

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kinetic Business, a leading fiber internet provider and a Windstream brand, today announced a new line-up of internet, phone and collaboration solution bundles specifically tailored to the needs of small and medium-sized business (SMBs) that want an enterprise-grade internet and unified communications experience with the simplicity and affordability that growing businesses need.





These offerings arm SMBs with digital communications capabilities typically reserved for larger businesses: ultra-high-speed internet and reliable phone service right to their door via a nationwide fiber network, with dedicated provider support—all at a reasonable, SMB-friendly price point.

The services are designed to scale with businesses as they grow, giving them streamlined internet connectivity and unified communications, and robust multichannel capabilities, to support collaboration across employees and with customers that lead to better business outcomes. It’s all delivered within an easy-to-use portal, which enables complete visibility and control into the management of their connectivity and collaboration solutions.

The bundled offerings enable customers to choose the voice and internet solutions that best match their needs, minus the burdensome contract commitments, add-on fees and unnecessary frills. Even the smallest businesses get an enterprise-level service experience, so they can have confidence their needs will be met with the same responsive, knowledgeable team that a Fortune 500 company would receive.

“ SMBs, schools, libraries and government entities deserve access to the same sophisticated communications services that larger enterprises have. For too long, they’ve had to settle for less and pay more. We’re out to change all that,” said Michael Flannery, president, Windstream Enterprise. “ We value the entrepreneurial spirit, and these businesses and institutions are vital to our economy and our communities—which is why we’re focused on giving SMBs what the biggest providers don’t: affordable access to world-class internet connectivity and communications technology that will grow with them, on one of the country’s largest, most reliable fiber networks, coupled with the best-in-class support they expect and deserve.”

Bundled options include:

Business-grade Internet: Starting at only $71/month, businesses can take advantage of equal upload and download speeds for optimized application performance and high-capacity bandwidth, and avoid metered usage and data caps.

Starting at only $71/month, businesses can take advantage of equal upload and download speeds for optimized application performance and high-capacity bandwidth, and avoid metered usage and data caps. Cloud -based communications with OfficeSuite UC ® : Companies gain powerful tools to communicate, collaborate and work more productively with Windstream’s proprietary call, chat, meet and management platform. Prices start at $22.99/month per seat, and terms are flexible, including month-to-month options.

Companies gain powerful tools to communicate, collaborate and work more productively with Windstream’s proprietary call, chat, meet and management platform. Prices start at $22.99/month per seat, and terms are flexible, including month-to-month options. Business Internet Backup: Ensure your business stays online by bolstering the equal upload and download speeds of Fiber Internet with automated wireless failover.

“ Fiber internet service is far more reliable than cable, and SMBs get immediate access to their range of options, so they can eliminate the hassle of working through a call center at a massive telco that treats them like a number,” said Art Nichols, chief technology officer, Windstream Enterprise. “ Most importantly, we’re offering 24/7 local support so SMBs get the attention and specialized communication and connectivity they need for success—from dedicated specialists they could run into at their neighborhood grocery store.”

Kinetic Business’ bundled offerings are available across the United States. Many local schools and libraries in these market areas also benefit from our robust E-Rate offerings.

“ We are committed to giving SMBs the service they deserve at pricing they can afford,” continued Flannery. “ We believe that SMBs will discover there’s a better experience out there, and that our solutions will simplify the complexity they’ve been faced with.”

Learn more about these fiber internet and voice technology bundles designed for SMBs.

ABOUT KINETIC BUSINESS

Kinetic, a Windstream company, offers fiber-based broadband to residential and small business customers in 18 states. The company’s quality-first approach connects customers to new opportunities and possibilities by delivering a full suite of advanced communications services. Kinetic is one of three brands managed by Windstream. The company also offers managed cloud communications and security services to mid-to-large enterprises and government entities across the U.S. as well as customized wavelength and dark fiber solutions to carriers, content providers and hyperscalers in the U.S. and Canada. Windstream is a privately held company headquartered in Little Rock, Ark. Additional information about Kinetic is available at GoKinetic.com or windstream.com.

ABOUT WINDSTREAM ENTERPRISE

Windstream Enterprise drives business and government agency transformation across the U.S. through managed cloud communications, networking and security services. Windstream Enterprise is one of three brands managed by Windstream. The company’s quality-first approach connects customers to new opportunities and possibilities by delivering a full suite of advanced communications services. Windstream also offers fiber-based broadband to residential and small business customers in 18 states as well as customized wavelength and dark fiber solutions to carriers, content providers and hyperscalers in the U.S. and Canada. Windstream is a privately held company headquartered in Little Rock, Ark. Additional information about Windstream Enterprise is available at windstreamenterprise.com or windstream.com. Follow us on LinkedIn at @Windstream.

