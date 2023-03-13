Kinetic Brings Fast Fiber Internet to New London

2,200 locations now gig ready

NEW LONDON, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kinetic is bringing fast fiber internet to New London, making good on its commitment to bring exceptional high-speed internet to customers. At a ribbon cutting celebrating the company’s latest investment in North Carolina, officials announced that 2,200 customer locations, or approximately 50% of New London, now have access to Kinetic’s fast and affordable fiber.

Since 2018, Kinetic has Invested $21 million to bring gig speed to 75,000 locations across the Tar Heel State.

“ At Kinetic, we love having the ability to enhance the day-to-day life of our customers,” said Kinetic state operations president Stacy Hale. “ We pride ourselves on our fast fiber internet and are excited to bring our fastest speeds and best internet experience to more homes and businesses in New London. In addition to providing gig speeds up to 1,000 megabits a second, we’ll also provide the peace of mind that comes with our services.”

Celebrating the new service at New London Memorial Park Monday along with Hale were New London Mayor Tate Daniels and Stanly County Commissioners Bill Lawhon, Patty Crump and Brandon King.

“ Kinetic’s reliable, high-speed internet will have an incredible impact on our community,” said New London Mayor Tate Daniels. “ Upgrades like these are critical to keeping our town relevant and attracting new people and businesses to our region.”

The project is part of a $2 billion multiyear capital investment strategy to dramatically expand gigabit internet service across Kinetic’s 18-state footprint. Working to close communication gaps that many Americans in rural community’s face, the reliable fiber ensures customers can conduct work and school from home, all while streaming their favorite movies and television shows, as well as gaming with no lag times.

“ We appreciate Kinetic by Windstream’s commitment to expanding affordable high-speed internet service to the residents of New London,” said Nate Denny, N.C. Department of Information Technology deputy secretary of broadband and digital equity. “ This project will help more North Carolinians connect to vital online services to work, learn, access telehealth, and connect with one another.”

With Kinetic, New London families and businesses both big and small can trust they have the internet bandwidth to navigate the internet safely and efficiently. To learn more about Kinetic’s fast fiber internet, visit GoKinetic.com

