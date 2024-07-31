Kinective Receives Third Consecutive Stevie® Award for FinTech in American Business Awards®, Continuing to Redefine Banking Innovation

Recognized for its cloud-based eSignature and document workflow solution, Kinective SignPlus™ empowers financial institutions to automate processes and improve client experiences

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BranchAutomation—Kinective, the leading provider of connectivity, document workflow, and branch automation software for the banking sector, today announced that its eSignature workflow solution, Kinective SignPlus ™, was named a silver award in the 22nd Annual American Business Awards® for ‘Best New Product or Service of the Year’ in the FinTech category. This prestigious award highlights innovative solutions that enhance efficiency in financial services through groundbreaking applications, processes, products, or business models.





“This award underscores our unwavering dedication to creating innovative solutions that empower financial institutions to thrive in a highly competitive market,” said Stephen Baker, CEO of Kinective. “SignPlus revolutionizes banking operations, streamlines back-office processes and enhances regulatory compliance. We are deeply honored to receive this recognition.”

More than 300 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners. The judges selected Kinective’s SignPlus because of its proven ability to unleash digital transformation, helping financial institutions redefine banking services in a digital era. The cloud-based, end-to-end eSignature and document workflow solution is built exclusively for financial institutions.

“While growth in much of the world economy has recovered slowly from the COVID-19 pandemic, the American economy continues to show remarkable resilience and growth,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “Our 2024 Stevie winners have contributed to that successful recovery through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all our winners in the 2024 ABAs.”

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2024 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Kinective

Kinective is the leading provider of connectivity, document workflow, and branch automation software for the banking sector. With the most comprehensive, open, and connected technology ecosystem in banking, Kinective helps Financial Institutions unlock new services, modernize operations, and elevate client experiences to enhance their competitive edge. Kinective serves more than 2,500 banks and credit unions, giving them the power to accelerate innovation and deliver better banking to the communities they serve.

For more information about Kinective, visit www.kinective.io or connect with the company via LinkedIn.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Supporting sponsors of The 2024 American Business Awards include Melissa Sones Consulting and SoftPro.

Contacts

Anna Stanley



anna@williammills.com

251.517.7857

Michael Ball



michael.ball@kinective.io

602.614.6864