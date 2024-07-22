Kinaxis Launches ‘Supply Chain Unplugged’ Regional Event Series to Bring Supply Chain Innovators Together

New event series to foster future-focused peer-to-peer discussions and networking among supply chain experts, thought leaders, and academia

OTTAWA, Ontario–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX:KXS), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain orchestration, today announced the launch of a new event series, ‘Supply Chain Unplugged’, that will bring together leading supply chain practitioners, thought leaders, partners and academia around the world for open, peer-to-peer conversations about the latest innovations, opportunities and challenges in supply chain management.





“With supply chains growing exponentially in complexity and scale, the need for knowledge-sharing forums that bring together like-minded people to discuss best practices for staying on top of a world undergoing seismic changes is crucial,” said John Sicard, president and CEO of Kinaxis. “From innovative brands pushing the boundaries of what’s possible to world-renowned academics conducting cutting edge research, we’re excited to convene a who’s who of the global supply chain community and are confident that attendees will walk away with valuable insights to foster greater resiliency within their businesses.”

In 2024, events are planned for North America, Europe and Asia and each stop of the series will feature compelling keynotes by industry experts, panel discussions on hot button industry issues, live demos/workshops of cutting-edge technologies and case studies showcasing how practitioners are driving real impact across their supply chains.

The series will kick off on July 23, 2024 at the state-of-the-art EY Digital Operations Hub at MxD in Chicago, Illinois and is sponsored by EY and Microsoft. Kinaxis President and CEO John Sicard will deliver the opening keynote on the transformative power of supply chain orchestration, followed by discussions exploring generative AI and the future of supply chains with executives from EY, Microsoft, Colgate, Westlake, AGCO and faculty members from Northwestern’s Industrial Engineering and Management Sciences department.

The new Supply Chain Unplugged event series comes on the heels of the company’s introduction of Kinaxis Maestro™, the only AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform. Unveiled at Kinexions, the company’s flagship annual community conference, Maestro incorporates new, modern AI technologies to help teams move faster and smarter to master the complexities of today’s modern supply chains.

Additional Supply Chain Unplugged destinations include Tokyo, Singapore, London, Rotterdam, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Madison, Wisconsin; Atlanta, Georgia; and more.

From building the first in-memory material requirements planning (MRP) engine in the 1980s to adopting a SaaS model years before its peers and launching the first cloud-friendly planning platform in the 2000s, Kinaxis has been at the forefront of every major technological innovation within the supply chain industry for the past four decades. Celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2024, Kinaxis helps companies that supply the agricultural industry with 40% of the world’s tractors, that keep more than 110 billion teeth clean each year, and that ensure more than 35 million pets are fed nutritious meals each year.

About Kinaxis



Kinaxis is a global leader in modern supply chain orchestration. We serve supply chains and the people who manage them in service of humanity. Our software is trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today’s volatility and disruption. We combine our patented concurrency technique with a human-centered approach to AI to empower businesses of all sizes to manage their end-to-end supply chain network, from multi-year strategic planning through down-to-the-second execution and last-mile delivery. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

