Kinaxis Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

- Hit new quarterly record for incremental business won, and annual customer additions
- Q4 SaaS revenue grows 17%, adjusted EBITDA2 margin of 25%, annual recurring revenue3 grows 14% in constant currency, 12% as reported
- Full-year results meet all guidance elements
OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinaxis® (TSX:KXS), the leading provider of supply chain orchestration solutions, reported results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024. All amounts are in U.S. dollars. All figures are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) unless otherwise indicated.
“Our record-breaking incremental business this quarter – balanced across all regions – reflects significant expansion activity and new customer wins, including prominent global brands. This success remains anchored in Maestro’s product leadership, which will continue to grow as we launch new revenue-generating GenAI and Agentic AI capabilities,” said Bob Courteau, interim chief executive officer at Kinaxis. “We're also encouraged by the continued positive results from our recent corporate realignment and elevated go-to-market team. Looking to 2025, we're focused on ARR growth, further progress towards our mid-term, normalized annual Adjusted EBITDA target of 25%, and the return to consistent Rule of 40 performance.”
Q4 2024 Highlights
$ USD thousands, except as otherwise indicated
Q4 2024
Q4 2023
Change
Total Revenue
123,935
111,990
11%
SaaS
81,856
69,891
17%
Subscription term licenses
1,592
2,899
(45)%
Professional services
35,092
34,318
2%
Maintenance and support
5,395
4,882
11%
Gross profit
75,102
68,890
9%
Profit (loss)
(16,316)
4,021
—(1)
Adjusted EBITDA2
31,462
19,727
59%
Cash from (used in) operating activities
24,117
27,969
(14)%
(1) The Percentage change has been excluded as it is not meaningful.
(2) “Adjusted EBITDA” is a non-IFRS measures that is not a recognized, defined or standardized measure under IFRS. This measure as well as any other non-IFRS financial measures reported by Kinaxis are defined in the “Non-IFRS Measures” section of this news release.
FY 2024 Highlights
$ USD thousands, except as otherwise indicated
FY 2024
FY 2023
Change
Total Revenue
483,111
426,971
13%
SaaS Revenue
309,243
265,080
17%
Adjusted EBITDA2
106,085
74,872
42%
Key Performance Indicators
The company’s Annual Recurring Revenue3 (ARR), which includes subscription amounts related to both SaaS and on-premise contracts, rose 12% to $360 million at the end of the quarter, and 14% in constant currency.
$USD millions
Q4 2024
Q4 2023
Change
Annual recurring revenue2
$
360
$
322
12%
(3) Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) is the total annualized value of recurring subscription amounts (ultimately recognized as SaaS, Subscription term licenses and Maintenance and support revenue) of all subscription contracts at a point in time. Annualized subscription amounts are determined solely by reference to the underlying contracts, normalizing for the varying revenue recognition treatments under IFRS for cloud-based versus on-premise subscription amounts. It excludes one-time fees, such as for non-recurring professional services, and assumes that customers will renew the contractual commitments on a periodic basis as those commitments come up for renewal, unless such renewal is known to be unlikely. We believe that this measure provides a more current indication of our performance in the growth of our subscription business than other metrics.
The nature of the company’s long-term contracts provides visibility into future, contracted revenue. The following table presents revenue expected to be recognized in the future related to performance obligations that are unsatisfied (or partially unsatisfied) at December 31, 2024.
$USD millions
2025
2026
2027 and later
Total
SaaS
295.1
215.4
236.8
747.3
Maintenance and support
20.6
13.2
12.8
46.6
Subscription term licenses
9.1
0.1
—
9.2
Total
324.8
228.7
249.6
803.1
Financial Guidance
Kinaxis is introducing its fiscal 2025 financial guidance, as follows.
FY 2025 Guidance
Total revenue
Constant currency
$535-550 million
$545-560 million
SaaS
Constant currency
11-13% growth
12-14% growth
Subscription term license
$16-18 million
Adjusted EBITDA2 margin
23-25%
"We achieved record Incremental ARR in the quarter, though the performance gets masked when looking at period-end ARR and RPO balances, due to recent significant fluctuations in key foreign exchange rates against the US dollar," said Blaine Fitzgerald, chief financial officer at Kinaxis. "Our profitability, measured in Adjusted EBITDA margin, continues to improve and we maintained a strong trailing 12-month free cash flow margin, thanks to ongoing operating leverage gained through disciplined investment and important changes we've made to the organization. For 2025, we expect ongoing leverage in research and development and general and administrative expenses, while continuing to make important investments in priority sales and marketing initiatives and steadily progressing towards our mid-term Adjusted EBITDA target."
Guidance in this press release is provided to enhance visibility into Kinaxis’ expectations for financial targets for the periods indicated. Please refer to the section regarding forward-looking statements that forms an integral part of this release. This press release along with the financial statements and MD&A for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 are available on Kinaxis’ website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Conference Call
Kinaxis will host a conference call tomorrow, February 27, 2025, to discuss these results. Bob Courteau, interim chief executive officer, and Blaine Fitzgerald, chief financial officer, will host the call starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A question and answer session will follow management's presentation. Investors and participants must register for the call in advance. See registration link below. Please call the conference telephone number fifteen minutes prior to the start time.
DATE:
Thursday, February 27, 2025
TIME:
8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
CALL REGISTRATION:
WEBCAST
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/846181931 (available for three months)
About Kinaxis Inc.
Kinaxis is a global leader in modern supply chain orchestration, powering complex global supply chains and supporting the people who manage them, in service of humanity. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, Maestro™, combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain — from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today’s volatility and disruption. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
Non-IFRS Measures
This press release makes reference to Adjusted Profit and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-IFRS financial measures, as well as Adjusted EBITDA margin which expresses Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. Adjusted Profit, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized, defined or standardized measures under IFRS. We use these measures to provide investors with supplemental information on our operating performance and to highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Providing these non-IFRS measures provides useful information because they portray the financial results of the company before certain expenses that do not impact the ongoing operating decisions taken by management. Management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet our capital expenditure and working capital requirements, and to determine components of employee compensation.
Adjusted Profit represents profit adjusted to exclude the changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, our equity compensation plans, special charges, and non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA represents profit adjusted to exclude the change in the fair value of contingent consideration, our equity compensation plans, special charges, non-recurring items, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, foreign exchange loss (gain) and net finance (income) expense. Adjusted EBITDA margin expresses Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. Our definitions of Adjusted Profit, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin will likely differ from those used by other companies (including our peers) and therefore comparability may be limited. Non-IFRS measures should not be considered a substitute for or in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-IFRS measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. Kinaxis has reconciled Adjusted Profit and Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as follows:
Three months ended December 31,
Year ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(In thousands of USD)
(In thousands of USD)
Profit (loss)
(16,316
)
4,021
56
10,060
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
—
—
—
1,951
Share-based compensation
10,228
8,388
39,581
34,507
Special charges(1)
18,191
—
21,365
—
Non-recurring item(2)
(71
)
—
7,249
—
Adjusted profit
12,032
12,409
68,251
46,518
Income tax expense
17,068
4,791
25,096
9,676
Depreciation and amortization
6,046
6,424
24,928
26,284
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
(927
)
(797
)
(682
)
1,236
Net finance income
(2,757
)
(3,100
)
(11,508
)
(8,842
)
19,430
7,318
37,834
28,354
Adjusted EBITDA
31,462
19,727
106,085
74,872
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue
25.4
%
17.6
%
22.0
%
17.5
%
Note:
(1) Costs associated with business transformation activities.
(2) Costs associated with the restructuring initiative
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “aim”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek”, “believe”, “potential”, “continue”, “is/are likely to” or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect the financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs of Kinaxis.
Forward-looking statements include statements as to our expectations for:
- growth of annual total revenue, annual SaaS and Subscription term licenses revenue, and our expectations for Adjusted EBITDA margin achievement, in each case looking forward for our fiscal year ending December 31, 2025; and
- SaaS growth and increased profitability in years beyond 2025; and
- contracted revenue in future periods, including 2025, 2026 and 2027 and later.
This release also includes forward-looking statements as to Kinaxis’ growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and markets and demand for, Kinaxis’ products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis’ products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry.
In particular, our guidance for 2025 annual total revenue, annual SaaS and Subscription term license revenue and annual Adjusted EBITDA margin, as well as our comments on our expectations for SaaS growth and increased profitability in years beyond 2025, are subject to certain assumptions and associated risks including:
- our ability to win business from new customers and expand business from existing customers;
- the timing of new customer wins and expansion decisions by our existing customers;
- maintaining our customer retention levels, and specifically, that customers will renew contractual commitments on a periodic basis as those commitments come up for renewal, at rates consistent with our historic experience;
- anticipated trends, standards and challenges in our business and the markets we operate in;
- fluctuations in the value of foreign currencies relative to the U.S. Dollar; and
- with respect to Adjusted EBITDA and profitability, our ability to contain expense levels while expanding our business.
Our guidance and commentary for achievement of contracted revenue in future periods, including in 2025, 2026 and 2027 and later, is based on assumptions and associated risks including:
- our ability to satisfy material unperformed obligations under our long-term contracts; and
- the continued financial capacity and creditworthiness of our customers under long-term contracts.
These and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties may cause Kinaxis’ actual results, performance, achievements and developments to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Material risks and uncertainties relating to our business are described under the headings “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risks and Uncertainties” in our annual MD&A dated February 26, 2025, and under the heading “Risk Factors” in our 2024 Annual Information Form dated February 26, 2025, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements are provided to help readers understand management’s expectations as at the date of this release and may not be suitable for other purposes. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.
SOURCE: Kinaxis Inc.
Kinaxis Inc.
December 31,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
172,192
174,844
Short-term investments
126,307
118,118
Trade and other receivables
156,394
156,609
Prepaid expenses
18,244
14,810
473,137
464,381
Non-current assets:
Unbilled receivables
1,448
3,155
Other receivables
867
972
Prepaid expenses
2,072
1,130
Investment tax credits recoverable
—
8,362
Deferred tax assets
11,016
1,184
Contract acquisition costs
32,005
27,438
Property and equipment
32,486
40,300
Right-of-use assets
46,705
47,109
Intangible assets
12,865
23,394
Goodwill
72,735
74,556
212,199
227,600
685,336
691,981
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Current liabilities:
Trade payables and accrued liabilities
94,369
39,700
Deferred revenue
140,008
137,598
Provisions
544
—
Lease obligations
5,587
5,805
240,508
183,103
Non-current liabilities:
Lease obligations
43,348
45,985
Deferred tax liabilities
5,969
8,065
49,317
54,050
Shareholders’ equity:
Share capital
285,422
307,327
Contributed surplus
12,078
44,339
Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss)
(3,847
)
1,360
Retained earnings
101,858
101,802
395,511
454,828
685,336
691,981
Kinaxis Inc.
Three months ended December 31,
Year ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue
$
123,935
$
111,990
$
483,111
$
426,971
Cost of revenue
48,833
43,100
188,528
168,074
Gross profit
75,102
68,890
294,583
258,897
Operating expenses:
Selling and marketing
25,624
26,606
100,531
102,719
Research and development
21,310
20,665
87,653
81,707
General and administrative
31,172
16,703
93,661
60,369
78,106
63,974
281,845
244,795
(3,004
)
4,916
12,738
14,102
Other income:
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
927
797
682
(1,236
)
Net finance and other income
2,829
3,099
11,732
8,821
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
—
—
—
(1,951
)
3,756
3,896
12,414
5,634
Profit before income taxes
752
8,812
25,152
19,736
Income tax expense:
17,068
4,791
25,096
9,676
Profit (loss)
(16,316
)
4,021
56
10,060
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit:
Foreign currency translation differences - foreign operations
(4,660
)
2,543
(3,563
)
1,075
Change in valuation of cash flow hedges
(1,389
)
804
(1,644
)
441
(6,049
)
3,347
(5,207
)
1,516
Total comprehensive income (loss)
$
(22,365
)
$
7,368
$
(5,151
)
$
11,576
Basic earnings (loss) per share
$
(0.58
)
$
0.14
$
—
$
0.36
Weighted average number of basic Common Shares
28,132,782
28,114,987
28,243,305
28,321,874
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
(0.58
)
$
0.14
$
—
$
0.35
Weighted average number of diluted Common Shares
28,132,782
28,863,575
28,939,759
29,149,535
Kinaxis Inc.
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
Share
capital
Contributed
surplus
Cash flow hedges
Currency translation adjustments
Total
Retained
earnings
Total equity
Balance, December 31, 2022
$
244,713
$
65,129
$
—
$
(156
)
$
(156
)
$
91,742
$
401,428
Profit
—
—
—
—
—
10,060
10,060
Other comprehensive income
—
—
441
1,075
1,516
—
1,516
Total comprehensive income
—
—
441
1,075
1,516
10,060
11,576
Share options exercised
41,545
(9,991
)
—
—
—
—
31,554
Restricted share units vested
10,676
(10,676
)
—
—
—
—
—
Performance share units vested
2,628
(2,628
)
—
—
—
—
—
Share-based payments
—
35,788
—
—
—
—
35,788
Shares issued for contingent consideration
11,097
—
—
—
—
—
11,097
Shares repurchased
(3,332
)
(33,283
)
—
—
—
—
(36,615
)
Total shareholder transactions
62,614
(20,790
)
—
—
—
—
41,824
Balance, December 31, 2023
307,327
44,339
441
919
1,360
101,802
454,828
Profit
—
—
—
—
—
56
56
Other comprehensive loss
—
—
(1,644
)
(3,563
)
(5,207
)
—
(5,207
)
Total comprehensive income (loss)
—
—
(1,644
)
(3,563
)
(5,207
)
56
(5,151
)
Share options exercised
28,065
(6,512
)
—
—
—
—
21,553
Restricted share units vested
14,992
(14,992
)
—
—
—
—
—
Deferred share units vested
(1,396
)
(1,396
)
—
—
—
—
—
Performance share units vested
5,533
(5,533
)
—
—
—
—
—
Share-based payments
—
40,723
—
—
—
—
40,723
Shares repurchased
(53,727
)
(44,551
)
—
—
—
—
(98,278
)
Obligations related to shares repurchased
(18,164
)
—
—
—
—
—
(18,164
)
Total shareholder transactions
(21,905
)
(32,261
)
—
—
—
—
(54,166
)
Balance, December 31, 2024
285,422
12,078
(1,203
)
(2,644
)
(3,847
)
101,858
395,511
Kinaxis Inc.
Three months ended December 31,
Year ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:
Profit (loss)
$
(16,316
)
$
4,021
$
56
$
10,060
Items not affecting cash:
Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets
4,726
5,093
19,614
20,880
Amortization of intangible assets
1,320
1,331
5,314
5,404
Impairment loss on intangible assets
4,521
—
4,521
—
Share-based payments
10,228
8,388
39,581
34,507
Net finance income
(2,757
)
(3,100
)
(11,508
)
(8,842
)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
—
—
—
1,951
Income tax expense
17,068
4,791
25,096
9,676
Investment tax credits recoverable
11,271
1,463
8,362
(771
)
Change in operating assets and liabilities
(8,814
)
4,633
900
5,369
Interest received
3,750
2,508
14,137
7,853
Interest paid
(437
)
(393
)
(1,714
)
(1,640
)
Income taxes paid
(443
)
(766
)
(5,146
)
(5,090
)
24,117
27,969
99,213
79,357
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets
(2,268
)
(289
)
(4,515
)
(2,299
)
Purchase of short-term investments
(103,316
)
(32,955
)
(342,076
)
(205,679
)
Redemption of short-term investments
87,855
45,501
332,972
140,666
(17,729
)
12,257
(13,619
)
(67,312
)
Cash flows used in financing activities:
Payment of lease obligations
(1,603
)
(1,729
)
(6,963
)
(6,974
)
Repurchase of shares
(19,996
)
(36,615
)
(98,278
)
(36,615
)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
7,969
10,839
21,553
31,554
(13,630
)
(27,505
)
(83,688
)
(12,035
)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(7,242
)
12,721
1,906
10
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
183,228
160,303
174,844
175,347
Effects of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
$
(3,794
)
$
1,820
$
(4,558
)
$
(513
)
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year
172,192
174,844
172,192
174,844
Contacts
Investor Relations
Rick Wadsworth | Kinaxis
rwadsworth@kinaxis.com
613-907-7613
Media Relations
Belinda Thomas | Kinaxis
bthomas@kinaxis.com
613-322-9305