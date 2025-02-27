Kinaxis Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Business Wire
  • Hit new quarterly record for incremental business won, and annual customer additions
  • Q4 SaaS revenue grows 17%, adjusted EBITDA2 margin of 25%, annual recurring revenue3 grows 14% in constant currency, 12% as reported
  • Full-year results meet all guidance elements

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinaxis® (TSX:KXS), the leading provider of supply chain orchestration solutions, reported results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024. All amounts are in U.S. dollars. All figures are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) unless otherwise indicated.



Our record-breaking incremental business this quarter – balanced across all regions – reflects significant expansion activity and new customer wins, including prominent global brands. This success remains anchored in Maestro’s product leadership, which will continue to grow as we launch new revenue-generating GenAI and Agentic AI capabilities,” said Bob Courteau, interim chief executive officer at Kinaxis. “We're also encouraged by the continued positive results from our recent corporate realignment and elevated go-to-market team. Looking to 2025, we're focused on ARR growth, further progress towards our mid-term, normalized annual Adjusted EBITDA target of 25%, and the return to consistent Rule of 40 performance.”

Q4 2024 Highlights

$ USD thousands, except as otherwise indicated

Q4 2024

Q4 2023

Change

Total Revenue

123,935

111,990

11%

SaaS

81,856

69,891

17%

Subscription term licenses

1,592

2,899

(45)%

Professional services

35,092

34,318

2%

Maintenance and support

5,395

4,882

11%

Gross profit
Margin

75,102
61%

68,890
62%

9%

Profit (loss)
Per diluted share

(16,316)
$(0.58)

4,021
$0.14

(1)

Adjusted EBITDA2
Margin

31,462
25%

19,727
18%

59%

Cash from (used in) operating activities

24,117

27,969

(14)%

(1) The Percentage change has been excluded as it is not meaningful.
(2) “Adjusted EBITDA” is a non-IFRS measures that is not a recognized, defined or standardized measure under IFRS. This measure as well as any other non-IFRS financial measures reported by Kinaxis are defined in the “Non-IFRS Measures” section of this news release.

FY 2024 Highlights

$ USD thousands, except as otherwise indicated

FY 2024

FY 2023

Change

Total Revenue

483,111

426,971

13%

SaaS Revenue

309,243

265,080

17%

Adjusted EBITDA2
Margin

106,085
22%

74,872
18%

42%

Key Performance Indicators

The company’s Annual Recurring Revenue3 (ARR), which includes subscription amounts related to both SaaS and on-premise contracts, rose 12% to $360 million at the end of the quarter, and 14% in constant currency.

$USD millions

Q4 2024

Q4 2023

Change

Annual recurring revenue2

$

360

$

322

12%

(3) Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) is the total annualized value of recurring subscription amounts (ultimately recognized as SaaS, Subscription term licenses and Maintenance and support revenue) of all subscription contracts at a point in time. Annualized subscription amounts are determined solely by reference to the underlying contracts, normalizing for the varying revenue recognition treatments under IFRS for cloud-based versus on-premise subscription amounts. It excludes one-time fees, such as for non-recurring professional services, and assumes that customers will renew the contractual commitments on a periodic basis as those commitments come up for renewal, unless such renewal is known to be unlikely. We believe that this measure provides a more current indication of our performance in the growth of our subscription business than other metrics.

The nature of the company’s long-term contracts provides visibility into future, contracted revenue. The following table presents revenue expected to be recognized in the future related to performance obligations that are unsatisfied (or partially unsatisfied) at December 31, 2024.

 

$USD millions

 

2025

 

2026

 

2027 and later

 

Total

SaaS

295.1

215.4

236.8

747.3

Maintenance and support

20.6

13.2

12.8

46.6

Subscription term licenses

9.1

0.1

9.2

Total

324.8

228.7

249.6

803.1

Financial Guidance

Kinaxis is introducing its fiscal 2025 financial guidance, as follows.

 

FY 2025 Guidance

Total revenue

Constant currency

 

$535-550 million

$545-560 million

SaaS

Constant currency

 

11-13% growth

12-14% growth

Subscription term license

 

$16-18 million

Adjusted EBITDA2 margin

 

23-25%

 

"We achieved record Incremental ARR in the quarter, though the performance gets masked when looking at period-end ARR and RPO balances, due to recent significant fluctuations in key foreign exchange rates against the US dollar," said Blaine Fitzgerald, chief financial officer at Kinaxis. "Our profitability, measured in Adjusted EBITDA margin, continues to improve and we maintained a strong trailing 12-month free cash flow margin, thanks to ongoing operating leverage gained through disciplined investment and important changes we've made to the organization. For 2025, we expect ongoing leverage in research and development and general and administrative expenses, while continuing to make important investments in priority sales and marketing initiatives and steadily progressing towards our mid-term Adjusted EBITDA target."

Guidance in this press release is provided to enhance visibility into Kinaxis’ expectations for financial targets for the periods indicated. Please refer to the section regarding forward-looking statements that forms an integral part of this release. This press release along with the financial statements and MD&A for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 are available on Kinaxis’ website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Conference Call

Kinaxis will host a conference call tomorrow, February 27, 2025, to discuss these results. Bob Courteau, interim chief executive officer, and Blaine Fitzgerald, chief financial officer, will host the call starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A question and answer session will follow management's presentation. Investors and participants must register for the call in advance. See registration link below. Please call the conference telephone number fifteen minutes prior to the start time.

DATE:

 

Thursday, February 27, 2025

TIME:

 

8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

CALL REGISTRATION:

 

https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I914169

WEBCAST

 

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/846181931 (available for three months)

About Kinaxis Inc.

Kinaxis is a global leader in modern supply chain orchestration, powering complex global supply chains and supporting the people who manage them, in service of humanity. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, Maestro™, combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain — from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today’s volatility and disruption. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Non-IFRS Measures

This press release makes reference to Adjusted Profit and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-IFRS financial measures, as well as Adjusted EBITDA margin which expresses Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. Adjusted Profit, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized, defined or standardized measures under IFRS. We use these measures to provide investors with supplemental information on our operating performance and to highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Providing these non-IFRS measures provides useful information because they portray the financial results of the company before certain expenses that do not impact the ongoing operating decisions taken by management. Management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet our capital expenditure and working capital requirements, and to determine components of employee compensation.

Adjusted Profit represents profit adjusted to exclude the changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, our equity compensation plans, special charges, and non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA represents profit adjusted to exclude the change in the fair value of contingent consideration, our equity compensation plans, special charges, non-recurring items, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, foreign exchange loss (gain) and net finance (income) expense. Adjusted EBITDA margin expresses Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. Our definitions of Adjusted Profit, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin will likely differ from those used by other companies (including our peers) and therefore comparability may be limited. Non-IFRS measures should not be considered a substitute for or in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-IFRS measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. Kinaxis has reconciled Adjusted Profit and Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as follows:

 

 

Three months ended December 31,

 

Year ended December 31,

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

(In thousands of USD)

 

(In thousands of USD)

Profit (loss)

 

(16,316

)

 

 

4,021

 

 

56

 

 

 

10,060

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,951

 

Share-based compensation

 

10,228

 

 

 

8,388

 

 

39,581

 

 

 

34,507

 

Special charges(1)

 

18,191

 

 

 

 

 

21,365

 

 

 

 

Non-recurring item(2)

 

(71

)

 

 

 

 

7,249

 

 

 

 

Adjusted profit

 

12,032

 

 

 

12,409

 

 

68,251

 

 

 

46,518

 

Income tax expense

 

17,068

 

 

 

4,791

 

 

25,096

 

 

 

9,676

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

6,046

 

 

 

6,424

 

 

24,928

 

 

 

26,284

 

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

 

(927

)

 

 

(797

)

 

(682

)

 

 

1,236

 

Net finance income

 

(2,757

)

 

 

(3,100

)

 

(11,508

)

 

 

(8,842

)

 

 

19,430

 

 

 

7,318

 

 

37,834

 

 

 

28,354

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

31,462

 

 

 

19,727

 

 

106,085

 

 

 

74,872

 

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue

 

25.4

%

 

 

17.6

%

 

22.0

%

 

 

17.5

%

Note:
(1) Costs associated with business transformation activities.
(2) Costs associated with the restructuring initiative

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “aim”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek”, “believe”, “potential”, “continue”, “is/are likely to” or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect the financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs of Kinaxis.

Forward-looking statements include statements as to our expectations for:

  • growth of annual total revenue, annual SaaS and Subscription term licenses revenue, and our expectations for Adjusted EBITDA margin achievement, in each case looking forward for our fiscal year ending December 31, 2025; and
  • SaaS growth and increased profitability in years beyond 2025; and
  • contracted revenue in future periods, including 2025, 2026 and 2027 and later.

This release also includes forward-looking statements as to Kinaxis’ growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and markets and demand for, Kinaxis’ products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis’ products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry.

In particular, our guidance for 2025 annual total revenue, annual SaaS and Subscription term license revenue and annual Adjusted EBITDA margin, as well as our comments on our expectations for SaaS growth and increased profitability in years beyond 2025, are subject to certain assumptions and associated risks including:

  • our ability to win business from new customers and expand business from existing customers;
  • the timing of new customer wins and expansion decisions by our existing customers;
  • maintaining our customer retention levels, and specifically, that customers will renew contractual commitments on a periodic basis as those commitments come up for renewal, at rates consistent with our historic experience;
  • anticipated trends, standards and challenges in our business and the markets we operate in;
  • fluctuations in the value of foreign currencies relative to the U.S. Dollar; and
  • with respect to Adjusted EBITDA and profitability, our ability to contain expense levels while expanding our business.

Our guidance and commentary for achievement of contracted revenue in future periods, including in 2025, 2026 and 2027 and later, is based on assumptions and associated risks including:

  • our ability to satisfy material unperformed obligations under our long-term contracts; and
  • the continued financial capacity and creditworthiness of our customers under long-term contracts.

These and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties may cause Kinaxis’ actual results, performance, achievements and developments to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Material risks and uncertainties relating to our business are described under the headings “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risks and Uncertainties” in our annual MD&A dated February 26, 2025, and under the heading “Risk Factors” in our 2024 Annual Information Form dated February 26, 2025, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements are provided to help readers understand management’s expectations as at the date of this release and may not be suitable for other purposes. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

SOURCE: Kinaxis Inc.

Kinaxis Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in thousands of USD)

 

 

December 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

172,192

 

174,844

Short-term investments

126,307

 

118,118

Trade and other receivables

156,394

 

156,609

Prepaid expenses

18,244

 

14,810

 

473,137

 

464,381

Non-current assets:

 

 

Unbilled receivables

1,448

 

3,155

Other receivables

867

 

972

Prepaid expenses

2,072

 

1,130

Investment tax credits recoverable

 

8,362

Deferred tax assets

11,016

 

1,184

Contract acquisition costs

32,005

 

27,438

Property and equipment

32,486

 

40,300

Right-of-use assets

46,705

 

47,109

Intangible assets

12,865

 

23,394

Goodwill

72,735

 

74,556

 

212,199

 

227,600

 

 

 

 

685,336

 

691,981

 

 

 

Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

Trade payables and accrued liabilities

94,369

 

39,700

Deferred revenue

140,008

 

137,598

Provisions

544

 

Lease obligations

5,587

 

5,805

 

240,508

 

183,103

Non-current liabilities:

 

 

Lease obligations

43,348

 

45,985

Deferred tax liabilities

5,969

 

8,065

 

49,317

 

54,050

Shareholders’ equity:

 

 

Share capital

285,422

 

307,327

Contributed surplus

12,078

 

44,339

Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss)

(3,847

)

1,360

Retained earnings

101,858

 

101,802

 

395,511

 

454,828

 

 

 

 

685,336

 

691,981

Kinaxis Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Expressed in thousands of USD, except share and per share data)

 

 

Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

 

2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenue

$

123,935

 

$

111,990

$

483,111

 

$

426,971

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

 

48,833

 

 

43,100

 

188,528

 

 

168,074

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

75,102

 

 

68,890

 

294,583

 

 

258,897

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

Selling and marketing

 

25,624

 

 

26,606

 

100,531

 

 

102,719

 

Research and development

 

21,310

 

 

20,665

 

87,653

 

 

81,707

 

General and administrative

 

31,172

 

 

16,703

 

93,661

 

 

60,369

 

 

 

78,106

 

 

63,974

 

281,845

 

 

244,795

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3,004

)

 

4,916

 

12,738

 

 

14,102

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income:

 

 

 

 

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

 

927

 

 

797

 

682

 

 

(1,236

)

Net finance and other income

 

2,829

 

 

3,099

 

11,732

 

 

8,821

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,951

)

 

 

3,756

 

 

3,896

 

12,414

 

 

5,634

 

 

 

 

 

 

Profit before income taxes

 

752

 

 

8,812

 

25,152

 

 

19,736

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense:

 

17,068

 

 

4,791

 

25,096

 

 

9,676

 

 

 

 

 

 

Profit (loss)

 

(16,316

)

 

4,021

 

56

 

 

10,060

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive income (loss):

 

 

 

 

Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit:

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation differences - foreign operations

 

(4,660

)

 

2,543

 

(3,563

)

 

1,075

 

Change in valuation of cash flow hedges

 

(1,389

)

 

804

 

(1,644

)

 

441

 

 

 

(6,049

)

 

3,347

 

(5,207

)

 

1,516

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total comprehensive income (loss)

$

(22,365

)

$

7,368

$

(5,151

)

$

11,576

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings (loss) per share

$

(0.58

)

$

0.14

$

 

$

0.36

 

Weighted average number of basic Common Shares

 

28,132,782

 

 

28,114,987

 

28,243,305

 

 

28,321,874

 

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

(0.58

)

$

0.14

$

 

$

0.35

 

Weighted average number of diluted Common Shares

 

28,132,782

 

 

28,863,575

 

28,939,759

 

 

29,149,535

 

Kinaxis Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity
(Expressed in thousands of USD)

 

 

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

Share

capital

Contributed

surplus

Cash flow hedges

Currency translation adjustments

Total

Retained

earnings

Total equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance, December 31, 2022

$

244,713

 

$

65,129

 

$

 

$

(156

)

$

(156

)

$

91,742

$

401,428

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Profit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10,060

 

10,060

 

Other comprehensive income

 

 

 

 

 

441

 

 

1,075

 

 

1,516

 

 

 

1,516

 

Total comprehensive income

 

 

 

 

 

441

 

 

1,075

 

 

1,516

 

 

10,060

 

11,576

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share options exercised

 

41,545

 

 

(9,991

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

31,554

 

Restricted share units vested

 

10,676

 

 

(10,676

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performance share units vested

 

2,628

 

 

(2,628

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based payments

 

 

 

35,788

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

35,788

 

Shares issued for contingent consideration

 

11,097

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

11,097

 

Shares repurchased

 

(3,332

)

 

(33,283

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(36,615

)

Total shareholder transactions

 

62,614

 

 

(20,790

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

41,824

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance, December 31, 2023

 

307,327

 

 

44,339

 

 

441

 

 

919

 

 

1,360

 

 

101,802

 

454,828

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Profit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

56

 

56

 

Other comprehensive loss

 

 

 

 

 

(1,644

)

 

(3,563

)

 

(5,207

)

 

 

(5,207

)

Total comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,644

)

 

(3,563

)

 

(5,207

)

 

56

 

(5,151

)

Share options exercised

 

28,065

 

 

(6,512

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

21,553

 

Restricted share units vested

 

14,992

 

 

(14,992

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred share units vested

 

(1,396

)

 

(1,396

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performance share units vested

 

5,533

 

 

(5,533

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based payments

 

 

 

40,723

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

40,723

 

Shares repurchased

 

(53,727

)

 

(44,551

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(98,278

)

Obligations related to shares repurchased

 

(18,164

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(18,164

)

Total shareholder transactions

 

(21,905

)

 

(32,261

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(54,166

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance, December 31, 2024

 

285,422

 

 

12,078

 

 

(1,203

)

 

(2,644

)

 

(3,847

)

 

101,858

395,511

Kinaxis Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Expressed in thousands of USD)

 

 

Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

 

2024

2023

2024

2023

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Profit (loss)

$

(16,316

)

$

4,021

 

$

56

 

$

10,060

 

Items not affecting cash:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets

 

4,726

 

 

5,093

 

 

19,614

 

 

20,880

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

1,320

 

 

1,331

 

 

5,314

 

 

5,404

 

Impairment loss on intangible assets

 

4,521

 

 

 

 

4,521

 

 

 

Share-based payments

 

10,228

 

 

8,388

 

 

39,581

 

 

34,507

 

Net finance income

 

(2,757

)

 

(3,100

)

 

(11,508

)

 

(8,842

)

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,951

 

Income tax expense

 

17,068

 

 

4,791

 

 

25,096

 

 

9,676

 

Investment tax credits recoverable

 

11,271

 

 

1,463

 

 

8,362

 

 

(771

)

Change in operating assets and liabilities

 

(8,814

)

 

4,633

 

 

900

 

 

5,369

 

Interest received

 

3,750

 

 

2,508

 

 

14,137

 

 

7,853

 

Interest paid

 

(437

)

 

(393

)

 

(1,714

)

 

(1,640

)

Income taxes paid

 

(443

)

 

(766

)

 

(5,146

)

 

(5,090

)

 

 

24,117

 

 

27,969

 

 

99,213

 

 

79,357

 

Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets

 

(2,268

)

 

(289

)

 

(4,515

)

 

(2,299

)

Purchase of short-term investments

 

(103,316

)

 

(32,955

)

 

(342,076

)

 

(205,679

)

Redemption of short-term investments

 

87,855

 

 

45,501

 

 

332,972

 

 

140,666

 

 

 

(17,729

)

 

12,257

 

 

(13,619

)

 

(67,312

)

Cash flows used in financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payment of lease obligations

 

(1,603

)

 

(1,729

)

 

(6,963

)

 

(6,974

)

Repurchase of shares

 

(19,996

)

 

(36,615

)

 

(98,278

)

 

(36,615

)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

7,969

 

 

10,839

 

 

21,553

 

 

31,554

 

 

 

(13,630

)

 

(27,505

)

 

(83,688

)

 

(12,035

)

 

 

 

 

 

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

(7,242

)

 

12,721

 

 

1,906

 

 

10

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

 

183,228

 

 

160,303

 

 

174,844

 

 

175,347

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effects of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

$

(3,794

)

$

1,820

 

$

(4,558

)

$

(513

)

Cash and cash equivalents, end of year

 

172,192

 

 

174,844

 

 

172,192

 

 

174,844

 

 


